Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings mechanic Graham Smith hangs up overalls after six decades under the bonnet

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Ombudsman ruling called out as ‘victim blaming’, Wayne Brown fires up in an email over raised crossings and NZ Post’s new plan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / New Zealand Story

“That is the question,” chuckles Graham Smith.

Almost 60 years to the day since starting as a mechanic at what’s now Max Scott Motors, Smith is about to retire - for the second time.

He

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today