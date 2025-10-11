Buddo, who was 324 votes behind, on Sunday said he couldn’t concede until late votes were counted.

Schollum said “good on him”.

“If I were in his position, I’d be waiting for final results too. He’s worked hard, and I totally understand.

“However, statistically, generally special votes and last-minute votes don’t significantly change the field, so I am cautiously optimistic.”

She said the results tell her that people want what she has stood for.

“And that’s making sure that we’re moving to an affordable future in our community where everyone can thrive, where our businesses are doing well, and we are planning for a solid future.”

In her first term as mayor, Schollum said she would be looking to throw open the council doors to ensure the community felt like they knew what was happening.

She said it was too early to decide on her deputy mayor yet, but she would be looking for experience from current colleagues.

“I’m also really excited to welcome in what looks like an outstanding bunch of new councillors.

“I’m so excited to work with them, and the community has absolutely spoken and I think that in true community style, democracy has worked well and we’ve got a fantastic team.”

Gibson will be on the council regardless of the mayoral result after polling the highest for a council seat in the Hastings-Havelock north general ward, where 17 candidates were vying for seven seats.

Kevin Watkins is back at the council table as is Simon Nixon and Michael Fowler, while newcomer Yvonne Lorkin is in.

At this stage, Henare O’Keefe is in front in the race for the Flaxmere seat with 591 votes, with Henry Heke sitting on 471.

Mayoralty votes

SCHOLLUM, Wendy (Proven Leadership - Fresh Thinking) 6177

BUDDO, Marcus 5853

GIBSON, Steve (Keeping rate rises to inflation (CPI)) 5074

HARVEY, Damon (Accountable to You) 4816

WILSON, Darrin 969

Mōhaka general ward (one vacancy)

NOWELL-USTICKE, Derek 654

GOLDSTONE, Pagen 541

SCOTT-MCLEAN, Kirsty 468

Heretaunga general ward (two vacancies)

As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Alwyn CORBAN and Hana MONTAPERTO-HENDRY are elected unopposed.

Hastings-Havelock North general ward (seven vacancies)

GIBSON, Steve (Keeping rate rises to inflation (CPI)) 6576

FOWLER, Michael (Independent) 5821

LORKIN, Yvonne (Your Eyes, Ears and Energy in Council) 5662

WATKINS, Kevin 5269

ROSS, Callum (Independent) 4701

NIXON, Simon J H (Independent) 4059

LATIFF, Rizwaana (Riz) (Independent) 3835

RATCLIFFE, Nick 3833

FREEMAN, Gareth (Gus) (Keep rate rises to inflation) 3824

MCELWEE, Lucie-Jane (Fair rate rises = inflation rate) 3578

SUPRA, Jacqueline 3282

WILSON, Darrin 3144

HICKEY, Bernard (Independent) 2821

ROBEN, Rion 2509

BENNETT, John 2435

WARD, Debbie (Listen. Learn. Advocate.) 2037

AHMED, Sayeed 1716

Flaxmere general ward (one vacancy)

O’KEEFE, Henare 591

HEKE, Henry 471

Kahurānaki general ward (one vacancy)

As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Elisha MILMINE is elected unopposed.

Takitimu Māori ward (three vacancies)

TE AU-SKIPWORTH, Heather 2260

JESSUP, Kellie 1651

DANIEL, Siiam 1042

GREENING, Sarah 1021

O’CONNOR, Bevan (Independent) 957

