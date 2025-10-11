Buddo, who was 324 votes behind, on Sunday said he couldn’t concede until late votes were counted.
Schollum said “good on him”.
“If I were in his position, I’d be waiting for final results too. He’s worked hard, and I totally understand.
“However, statistically, generally special votes and last-minute votes don’t significantly change the field, so I am cautiously optimistic.”
She said the results tell her that people want what she has stood for.
“And that’s making sure that we’re moving to an affordable future in our community where everyone can thrive, where our businesses are doing well, and we are planning for a solid future.”
In her first term as mayor, Schollum said she would be looking to throw open the council doors to ensure the community felt like they knew what was happening.
She said it was too early to decide on her deputy mayor yet, but she would be looking for experience from current colleagues.
“I’m also really excited to welcome in what looks like an outstanding bunch of new councillors.
“I’m so excited to work with them, and the community has absolutely spoken and I think that in true community style, democracy has worked well and we’ve got a fantastic team.”
Gibson will be on the council regardless of the mayoral result after polling the highest for a council seat in the Hastings-Havelock north general ward, where 17 candidates were vying for seven seats.
Kevin Watkins is back at the council table as is Simon Nixon and Michael Fowler, while newcomer Yvonne Lorkin is in.
At this stage, Henare O’Keefe is in front in the race for the Flaxmere seat with 591 votes, with Henry Heke sitting on 471.
Mayoralty votes
SCHOLLUM, Wendy (Proven Leadership - Fresh Thinking) 6177
BUDDO, Marcus 5853
GIBSON, Steve (Keeping rate rises to inflation (CPI)) 5074
HARVEY, Damon (Accountable to You) 4816
WILSON, Darrin 969
Mōhaka general ward (one vacancy)
NOWELL-USTICKE, Derek 654
GOLDSTONE, Pagen 541
SCOTT-MCLEAN, Kirsty 468
Heretaunga general ward (two vacancies)
As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Alwyn CORBAN and Hana MONTAPERTO-HENDRY are elected unopposed.
Hastings-Havelock North general ward (seven vacancies)
GIBSON, Steve (Keeping rate rises to inflation (CPI)) 6576
FOWLER, Michael (Independent) 5821
LORKIN, Yvonne (Your Eyes, Ears and Energy in Council) 5662
WATKINS, Kevin 5269
ROSS, Callum (Independent) 4701
NIXON, Simon J H (Independent) 4059
LATIFF, Rizwaana (Riz) (Independent) 3835
RATCLIFFE, Nick 3833
FREEMAN, Gareth (Gus) (Keep rate rises to inflation) 3824
MCELWEE, Lucie-Jane (Fair rate rises = inflation rate) 3578
SUPRA, Jacqueline 3282
WILSON, Darrin 3144
HICKEY, Bernard (Independent) 2821
ROBEN, Rion 2509
BENNETT, John 2435
WARD, Debbie (Listen. Learn. Advocate.) 2037
AHMED, Sayeed 1716
Flaxmere general ward (one vacancy)
O’KEEFE, Henare 591
HEKE, Henry 471
Kahurānaki general ward (one vacancy)
As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Elisha MILMINE is elected unopposed.
Takitimu Māori ward (three vacancies)
TE AU-SKIPWORTH, Heather 2260
JESSUP, Kellie 1651
DANIEL, Siiam 1042
GREENING, Sarah 1021
O’CONNOR, Bevan (Independent) 957
LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.