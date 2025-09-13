Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, who retires next month, has led the vision to turn the city and Heretaunga Plains into a bilingual district by 2040. Photo / NZME

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, who retires next month, has led the vision to turn the city and Heretaunga Plains into a bilingual district by 2040. Photo / NZME

If there’s a regret for departing Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, it’s that she lacked the time to study and speak fluent te reo Māori.

Despite the workload of her eight years in office, she did register with Te Wānanga but then Covid came along.

Thus, while she hands over the mayoral korowai next month, along with the wero of making Heretaunga Hastings a bilingual district by 2040, as per its Heretaunga Ararau, Te Reo Māori Action Plan, there is unfinished business.

It’s linked to what she says has been an “exciting” introduction of the strategy, which primarily aims to normalise the use of te reo and correct pronunciation through such methods as place and street names and the stories about them, according to the history of the land.

“When I first became mayor, I could hardly say kia ora,” she said, as she prepared for the 50th celebration of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, the last before she vacates the mayoralty after the local elections that close on October 11.