Hastings Lotto player wins $23,000

$23,178 second division winning tickets were sold last week, including one in Hastings, while First Division and Powerball rolled over to Wednesday. Photo / Michael Bradley

New World Hastings has sold a winning Second Division ticket that won a prize of $23,178 in Saturday's Lotto draw.

The ticket was one of 11 nationwide that won the Second Division prize.

A Lotto spokesperson said anyone who bought their ticket from the store should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Powerball and Strike and Strike Four all rolled over, which makes the combined prize pool for Wednesdays draw $9.3 million.

The jackpot for Powerball is $8 million, while Lotto First Division is $1 million and Strike Four is $300,000 for Wednesday night.

Last night was the first live Lotto draw since Auckland went to the orange traffic light setting.