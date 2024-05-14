Auckland’s mayor blasts AT over CBD parking charges, Whakapapa ski field’s future and the Lachie Jones inquest in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / TVNZ / NZHerald

Hawke’s Bay’s newest Lotto millionaire is pledging to split the $1 million windfall with her siblings.

The Hastings woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she never “in her wildest dreams” thought she’d win via the bonus ticket in last Wednesday’s draw, which came from a ticket purchased at Tamatea Pak’nSave in Napier.

She said she had tucked the ticket away in her handbag, never thinking it would make her a millionaire in the coming days.

“I don’t usually check my ticket straight away, but I was grabbing a coffee after doing the grocery shop and remembered I had it in my bag.”

A quick check of the ticket under the self-check ticket machine revealed a winning message.

“I thought I’d won something like $50, so I took it to the Lotto operator and said, ‘Am I a winner?’”

The Lotto operator confirmed she had won much more than that, telling her she’d just handed in the winning $1m First Division prize ticket.

“I will be splitting my winnings with my siblings,” the woman said.

“We have been there for each other our whole lives, and I can’t wait to share this with them - family will always come first.”

With her share of the winnings, the woman said she plans to buy a campervan to enable her to see more of Aotearoa.

“Other than the campervan, nothing is going to change for me.”

She also said she would seek financial advice.

“I will get some financial advice and be wise with it. I am so grateful and blessed to have won.”

This week, another Hastings Lotto player won Powerball’s Second Division, claiming a $26,522 prize.

The lucky ticket was bought at Four Square Mahora.

The Powerball and Strike First Division draws rolled over on Saturday night, and Powerball will have a jackpot of $20m on Wednesday.