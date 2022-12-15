Aimey Tahu (Ngāpuhi) followed her environmental passion into an EIT | Te Pūkenga Biodiversity Management degree.

Born and raised in Hastings, Aimey Tahu (Ngāpuhi) first followed the classic educational path expected of her, but she soon realised that she wanted something different for her life.

After finishing Karamu High School, Tahu went straight to Massey University Palmerston North to try her hand at veterinary science and biochemistry, but neither pathway was leading where she wanted to go.

On a whim, she dropped out and moved to Canada.

Tahu explained she had decided she would come home when she knew who she was and what she wanted to do.

“The truth was, I’d always been told what I wanted to achieve,” she said.

Three years later, the now-27-year-old returned to Hawke’s Bay, and soon after decided to enrol in the new Bachelor of Applied Science (Biodiversity Management) degree at the then-EIT, now EIT | Te Pūkenga.

“Getting into environmental studies was a step towards aligning my career path with my personal values and long-term goals,” she said.

Tahu described herself as a permaculture gardener trying to self-sustain as much as possible from her own garden.

She is learning to sew, upcycle thrifted clothing, crochet and spin wool to make her own clothes instead of buying into fast fashion, as well as eat foods she believes cause as little harm as possible, both ethically and environmentally.

“My ultimate goal is to be off-grid with a group of our pals, self-sustaining and living in an Earthship. I love our environment, and my previous jobs and travels highlighted how little we respect it.”

Covid-19 presented an opportunity for Tahu to change her career trajectory, completing the NZ Diploma in Level 5 Environmental Management (Terrestrial strand) last year.

She completed the Level 6 programme this year, and her aim is to return next year to finish the degree at EIT | Te Pūkenga.

“Returning to study as an adult, who knows what they want out of life, has made learning easier, enjoyable, and interesting - the course provided a space to learn and grow, focusing on self-directed study,” Tahu said.

“I’ve found myself succeeding and thriving.”

Currently, Tahu is implementing her lizard lounge project from Level 6 to provide an ideal habitat for local native skinks and function as a learning opportunity for others in the future.

For her efforts, the Hastings local was one of five students awarded a prestigious Ōtātara Scholarship from the Ōtātara Trust earlier in 2022.

When she is not studying, Tahu is employed by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council on the Resilient Rivers Communities project, where she gains experience and helps with a planting programme.

“I look at how native plant communities can mitigate flooding events; this was another opportunity provided through my studies at EIT,” Tahu said, referring to her work with the regional council..

After finishing her degree, Tahu plans to pursue post-graduate studies.

“I hope to focus on GIS analytics and delve into mycology and mycoremediation in my post-graduate studies (inspired by Paul Stamets), particularly incorporating the benefits of fungi into my beekeeping practices, which I’ve been learning through the Level 3 NZ Certificate at EIT.”