The council has also asked for a business case to be completed for the permanent closure and “disestablishment” of the pools – meaning it will likely never reopen.

“It’s really sad. I don’t think it is fair for the kids of Hastings – it has been taken away from them,” Monique Bradshaw said, of their proposal being declined.

“It was such a huge part of water confidence for children.”

The once-popular outdoor swimming complex is usually open between November and February and features three pools.

Bradshaw said it left a big question around “where are these kids going to swim?”, as the closest public outdoor pool, apart from Splash Planet, was at Havelock North.

Indoor pools are also located at Flaxmere and the new Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre at Mitre 10 Sports Park.

Bradshaw said, in her opinion, the council had not kept up maintenance of Frimley Pool and had let it decline over the years.

Frimley Pool includes three pools and formerly had an additional diving pool and board. Photo / HDC

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said as much as the offer was appreciated, it was declined due to “several factors”.

“All of the district’s public pools require ratepayer subsidy, however, because of the low use, the contribution required by ratepayers for Frimley Pool is, on average, significantly greater than that required for the public pools in Clive, Flaxmere and Havelock North,” she said.

“As well as the cost of day-to-day management, there is a minimum of $77,000 needed for the immediate fixes required to open the pools for this summer.

“The Bradshaw’s offer of $38,500 towards these costs was very generous, however, council does not have the funds to meet the shortfall.”

Even if a public campaign was held to make up the shortfall it would only be a short-term fix, she said.

“[Also] given how close it is to the summer season, reopening for this summer would be extremely difficult, if not impossible.”

She said that included not having enough time now for staff recruitment and possibly for the work to be done.

Richard Bradshaw said he would have liked to have seen their offer at least go before a full council meeting for consideration, which had not eventuated.

He said rather than heading to the pools, the closure may result in children instead “sitting on their devices”.

He said others who had heard of the proposal had pledged a further $550 to go along with their offer.

The Bradshaws own the Frimley Shopping Centre building next to the pool, which has been in Monique Bradshaw’s family since the 1970s.

Richard Bradshaw said their offer had nothing to do with their business interests in the shopping centre.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.