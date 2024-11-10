However, the Bradshaws received a reply this week from the council respectfully declining that offer, which would have seen the couple pay half the $77,000 bill ($38,500) for a short-term fix of the pool.
The pool was already facing an uncertain future when that decision was made – due to dwindling usage, a shortfall to operate each season, and high projected costs over the next five years to maintain the tired facility.
The once-popular outdoor swimming complex is usually open between November and February and features three pools.
Bradshaw said it left a big question around “where are these kids going to swim?”, as the closest public outdoor pool, apart from Splash Planet, was at Havelock North.
Indoor pools are also located at Flaxmere and the new Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre at Mitre 10 Sports Park.
Bradshaw said, in her opinion, the council had not kept up maintenance of Frimley Pool and had let it decline over the years.
A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said as much as the offer was appreciated, it was declined due to “several factors”.
“All of the district’s public pools require ratepayer subsidy, however, because of the low use, the contribution required by ratepayers for Frimley Pool is, on average, significantly greater than that required for the public pools in Clive, Flaxmere and Havelock North,” she said.
“As well as the cost of day-to-day management, there is a minimum of $77,000 needed for the immediate fixes required to open the pools for this summer.
“The Bradshaw’s offer of $38,500 towards these costs was very generous, however, council does not have the funds to meet the shortfall.”