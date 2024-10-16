Monique and Richard Bradshaw own the Frimley Shopping Centre building next to the pool, which has been in Monique’s family since the 1970s.

The pair were shocked to learn the pool was not re-opening and are offering to pay half the $77,000 repair cost ($38,500) to get it open again.

They have also invited other families and businesses who want to save the facility to get in touch and also pledge support.

“This has nothing to do with our business interests in the shopping centre. We have heard many locals are disappointed in the council decision and they want the pool open for summer,” Richard said.

Monique, who grew up swimming and diving at the once-popular pool, said the population had grown around Frimley with housing developments.

“We want kids living in Hastings to have easy access to an affordable outdoor swimming complex and have some fun over summer that doesn’t cost a lot.”

Flaxmere pool and the regional aquatic centre are indoor facilities - and apart from Splash Planet - Havelock North is the next closest outdoor public pool.

Hastings District Council is proposing closing Frimley Pool (pictured) which also formerly had a diving pool. Photo / HDC

Monique said, in her opinion, the council had not kept up maintenance of the pool and had let it decline over the years, which she believed was not a valid excuse to close it.

“It is a crying shame because when these pools were built they were built to a fairly high spec,” she said.

“The ratepayers paid for that so the council has actually failed to look after an asset that the ratepayer owns - and that is what really upsets me.”

A council spokeswoman said while there were significant challenges to reopening the pool, if “an offer of substance” was made to the council, it would be considered.

“From an operational perspective, given the decision was made by council in September to close the pools, re-opening for this summer would be very difficult, if not impossible,” she said.

“This is particularly due to there being no staff in place, and there is no certainty contractors would be available to do the required work in time.”

She said officers could present a valid offer alongside other relevant information to councillors.

“Councillors could then give direction for a report to be presented formally for consideration by the full council.”

The Bradshaws intend on presenting their offer to the council once they have heard from others in the community. They can be contacted on rabradshaw56@gmail.com.

A separate online petition has also been started on change.org to save the facility which has attracted 380 online signatures.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.



