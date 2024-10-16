Hastings couple Richard and Monique Bradshaw want to save Frimley Pool and are offering to pay half the cost to re-open it. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine
A Hastings couple have offered nearly $40,000 of their own money in a last-ditch attempt to save Frimley Pool.
Hastings District Council voted 11-4 last month to keep the public pool shut for the upcoming summer season (which usually begins in November) and for a businesscase to be drafted for the permanent closure of the facility - meaning it will likely never open again.
The outdoor swimming complex boasts three pools and has been serving the community for 57 years.
The council cited unbudgeted repairs of at least $77,000 to open it for another summer.
The pool was already facing an uncertain future when that decision was made - due to dwindling usage, a shortfall to operate each season, and high projected costs over the next five years to maintain the tired facility.