Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings couple offer to pay nearly $40,000 to save Frimley Pool after council closure

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Hastings couple Richard and Monique Bradshaw want to save Frimley Pool and are offering to pay half the cost to re-open it. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Hastings couple Richard and Monique Bradshaw want to save Frimley Pool and are offering to pay half the cost to re-open it. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A Hastings couple have offered nearly $40,000 of their own money in a last-ditch attempt to save Frimley Pool.

Hastings District Council voted 11-4 last month to keep the public pool shut for the upcoming summer season (which usually begins in November) and for a business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today