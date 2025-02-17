Advertisement
Updated

Hastings homicide: Man charged with murder after fatal assault near park

  • Police have arrested a 28-year-old Hastings man over a suspected homicide in Hastings.
  • A 33-year-old man died after an assault and was pronounced dead at Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Sunday evening.
  • The accused is charged with murder and will appear in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday.

Police have charged a Hastings man with murder over the death of a 33-year-old man on Sunday evening.

Detective Inspector Martin James said a homicide investigation was launched after the man died in Hawke’s Bay Hospital around 11pm.

He had been brought into the hospital following an assault near Kirkpatrick Park in Camberley.

“[On Monday] a large team of detectives worked throughout the day, conducting scene examinations at several addresses in the suburb of Camberley and an address in Napier,” James said.

“Resulting from this work, a 28-year-old Hastings man was arrested and charged with murder.

“We are glad to have been able to identify and arrest someone in relation to this tragic incident in short order – we will not accept violence in our community."

The 33-year-old man’s family had been advised of the arrest, James said.

The accused was due to appear in the Hastings District Court later on Tuesday.

