Police have arrested a 28-year-old Hastings man over a suspected homicide in Hastings.

A 33-year-old man died after an assault and was pronounced dead at Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Sunday evening.

The accused is charged with murder and will appear in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday.

Police have charged a Hastings man with murder over the death of a 33-year-old man on Sunday evening.

Detective Inspector Martin James said a homicide investigation was launched after the man died in Hawke’s Bay Hospital around 11pm.

He had been brought into the hospital following an assault near Kirkpatrick Park in Camberley.

“[On Monday] a large team of detectives worked throughout the day, conducting scene examinations at several addresses in the suburb of Camberley and an address in Napier,” James said.