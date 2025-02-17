- Police have arrested a 28-year-old Hastings man over a suspected homicide in Hastings.
- A 33-year-old man died after an assault and was pronounced dead at Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Sunday evening.
- The accused is charged with murder and will appear in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday.
Police have charged a Hastings man with murder over the death of a 33-year-old man on Sunday evening.
Detective Inspector Martin James said a homicide investigation was launched after the man died in Hawke’s Bay Hospital around 11pm.
He had been brought into the hospital following an assault near Kirkpatrick Park in Camberley.
“[On Monday] a large team of detectives worked throughout the day, conducting scene examinations at several addresses in the suburb of Camberley and an address in Napier,” James said.