Police are investigating the suspicious fire.

Neighbours and locals who have watched the pile in the yard grow over the past few years say they have been stunned at the lack of Hastings District Council action at what they claim was an obvious fire risk.

A council spokesperson said it had received complaints, but after exploring the Health Act, Building Act and the Resource Management Act it found “no enforcement tools available” to allow it to remove goods from the private property.

A Frederick St home surrounded by piles of hoarded goods went up in flames in Hastings on Saturday morning. Photo / NZME

The council spokesperson said staff were exploring whether there were any other options for enforcement, before the fire broke out.

The council has employed contractors for an urgent clean-up of the charred debris at the house.

A close neighbour, who declined to be named, said the house was like a “fortress” and living beside an “obvious” fire risk for 4.5 years had been “hell” for her family.

The neighbour said she was lucky to be lying awake early on Saturday when “all of a sudden the room was light”.

By the time her husband investigated, the blaze had spread from the piles in the front yard to the neighbours’ house.

“We woke up our three children and my mother-in-law and took them over the road, then grabbed our dog and birds.

“I also grabbed my go bag, which has our birth certificates in it, because I just knew that one day this would happen.

“Things were exploding. It was scary as hell. Just nuts man.”

Among the debris was a charred gas bottle, which was placed on the footpath near the home when Hawke’s Bay Today arrived at Frederick St on Saturday.

Firefighters were onsite most of the day with parts of Frederick Street closed to traffic.

The neighbour said she had made numerous complaints to the council about the piles of goods.

“I’ve been sent from the council to the police to fire and back to the council.

“People have said to me ‘why don’t you just move?’

“It’s not that simple. We bought in the boom, so paid top dollar and the fortress wasn’t there then - you could see the front door.”

Clayton Locke, Fire Emergency New Zealand Hawke’s Bay advisor for risk reduction, said the house was assessed about eight months ago and no fire hazard was found.

A fire risk was different from a fire hazard, he said.

“[Even] your car parked on the side of the road can be a fire risk.

“A fire hazard has an ignition source such as an incinerator in your backyard, with grass up to the window sills,“ Locke said.

He said if a property was found to have a fire hazard, firefighters’ first approach would be education, before issuing a notice of remedy.

Rochelle Sudfelt from ClearHoarding NZ - a task force dedicated to raising awareness, reducing stigma and providing support for hoarders - said she also made a complaint about the house last year.

“Someone from the council had assessed the property and didn’t deem it a risk to the environment until it spilled on the berm,” she said.

She said one in 20 homes in New Zealand was considered at risk of becoming a “hoarding house”.

“Fire is the greatest risk to people inside these homes as well as fire and emergency staff who put themselves at risk getting inside to help people.”

Another nearby resident said the council was receiving ongoing complaints about the Frederick St property.

“I live just down the road, the footpath always had items being dropped on council land outside.

“I asked the council if they could advise the occupant to remove it and if it could do something about the risk it was creating.

“The items were then moved into the property until the room inside was running out quickly.

“I found the council’s reply hard to believe.

“It said ‘sorry, we understand your concern, but there is unfortunately nothing we can do, we are aware of the property, however, we can refer your complaint to the fire services to look into’.

“Nothing happened. This property has been a fire and safety concern for years.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 105 and quote 250621/9027.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.