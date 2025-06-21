A Frederick St home surrounded by piles of hoarded goods went up in flames in Hastings on Saturday morning. Photo / NZME

A huge pile of hoarded goods caught fire overnight on Saturday, starting an inferno that spread to the home they had surrounded.

One person was assessed at the scene by Hato Hone St John in a minor condition after the blaze in a residential property on Frederick St, near the Mahora shops, shortly before 2am.

Firefighters, who were called from Hastings, Napier and Taradale, are keeping a close watch on the property on Saturday to ensure the piles of debris do not reignite.

Those watching authorities as they worked said the property had been well known as a “hoarder’s home” by the surrounding community.

Google street view images also suggested piles of wood and other now-charred goods had been a fixture of the backyard for more than a year.