Hastings’ Grace Fulford wins 2024 NZ Young Grower of the Year

2 mins to read
Grace Fulford after winning the NZ Young Grower of the Year title and trophy in Hastings.

A Hawke’s Bay horticulture professional who works for a big apple company has won the coveted NZ Young Grower of the Year title.

Grace Fulford, 27, won the title in her hometown of Hastings on Thursday in the national final, staged at Tomoana Showgrounds followed by an awards ceremony at Toitoi Events Centre.

Earlier this year, she won the Hawke’s Bay Young Grower of the Year competition, which qualified her for the national final and pitted her against five others from across the country.

Her knowledge and expertise impressed the judges during a series of challenges at the showgrounds.

“The finalists that I competed against were all exceptional growers, and the competition was tough, so I was stoked to take it out,” she said.

“Having my entire family there to celebrate the win with me made it even more special.”

Fulford is the youngest of three siblings all of whom have pursued careers in horticulture, following in the footsteps of their father and uncles.

She started working on her family’s orchards after a short stint at university and now works for apple giant T&G Global as a quality and compliance manager.

“I thoroughly enjoyed participating in both the regional and national competitions this year,” she said.

“The contestants were fantastic, and I feel fortunate to have made so many new connections and friends and learnt a tonne along the way. I’ve genuinely loved every minute of it.”

T&G director of operations Craig Betty said the company was proud to have Fulford in its team.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Grace’s remarkable achievement alongside her, her team and her family.

“Grace has consistently shown a passion for horticulture and a commitment to excellence that’s really inspiring.

“This win is a testament to her hard work and the bright future she has ahead of her in our industry.”

The runner-up was Jamie Wells, the Pukekohe regional winner, who is an agronomist with Balle Brothers in Pukekohe.

