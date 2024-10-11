Hastings’ Grace Fulford wins 2024 NZ Young Grower of the Year

Grace Fulford after winning the NZ Young Grower of the Year title and trophy in Hastings.

A Hawke’s Bay horticulture professional who works for a big apple company has won the coveted NZ Young Grower of the Year title.

Grace Fulford, 27, won the title in her hometown of Hastings on Thursday in the national final, staged at Tomoana Showgrounds followed by an awards ceremony at Toitoi Events Centre.

Earlier this year, she won the Hawke’s Bay Young Grower of the Year competition, which qualified her for the national final and pitted her against five others from across the country.

Her knowledge and expertise impressed the judges during a series of challenges at the showgrounds.

“The finalists that I competed against were all exceptional growers, and the competition was tough, so I was stoked to take it out,” she said.