Hastings Girls’ High students chat rugby and sisterhood with Black Ferns

Michaela Gower
By
3 mins to read
Olympic gold medal winning Black Ferns arrive home. Video / Alyse Wright

For Hastings Girls’ High School student and school leader Tempryss Lauvao, meeting the Black Ferns was a moment that couldn’t be matched.

Nine members of New Zealand’s premier women’s rugby team and their coach visited the high school and gave students a chance to quiz the athletes on everything rugby last Friday.

The Black Ferns and students chatted about goals, successes, inspiration, health, sisterhood — and what it took to play high-performance rugby.

The students also got an opportunity to take on the Black Ferns in a skills session in the school gym where they put their best moves on the athletes.

Lauvao, who has been playing rugby since she was 5, said it was “cool” to get a glimpse of what goes on behind the team, and she would take their advice on board.

Black Fern Liana Mikaele Tu’u with passionate rugby player Tempryss Lauvao. Photo / Michaela Gower
“I definitely want to be wearing the black jersey when I grow up.”

Lauvao said it was great to learn about the on-field and off-field dynamic between the players, and what was needed to play for the team.

She said it was important to meet the women for inspiration and that rugby was more than just a sport.

“Rugby is my way of expressing myself.”

The visiting squad included Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Vaipulu, Monica Tagoai, Amy Rule, Mererangi Paul and Chryss Viliko.

They were joined by teammate Liana Mikaele Tu’u, a former Hastings Girls’ High School student who was a big inspiration for many of the young aspiring rugby players in the room.

Mikaele Tu’u grew up in Camberley, and said it was a “full-circle moment” to be back at the school.

“I started my rugby here, and to now come back as a Black Fern is pretty special.”

She said it was great to see so many girls wanting to play and learn the sport.

Black Ferns Monica Tagoai (left), Tanya Kalounivale, Liana Mikaele Tu'u and Maiakawanakaulani Roos offered advice to the students. Photo / Michaela Gower
Mikaele Tu’u encouraged the students to not be afraid and to look beyond the region for sporting opportunities.

“As much as I love Hawke’s Bay, I wanted to play with and against the best.”

She said some of her best advice for the girls was to work hard, but also be a good person.

“You can have all the skills in the world, but you will never be able to make a high-performance team if you are not a good person or a good teammate.”

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting spoke to the students about what he looked for in an athlete and why it was important to make every moment both on and off the field count.

“The best one is to have a competitive nature, you don’t have to be the fastest, the fittest the strongest, but when you have a competitive nature and you really want something, you will get there.”

The Black Ferns’ next match will have them take on the Red Roses, the England women’s team, in Twickenham, London, on Sunday, September 15, at 2am (NZT).

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love of sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

