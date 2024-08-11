Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting spoke to the students about what he looked for in an athlete and why it was important to make every moment both on and off the field count.
“The best one is to have a competitive nature, you don’t have to be the fastest, the fittest the strongest, but when you have a competitive nature and you really want something, you will get there.”
The Black Ferns’ next match will have them take on the Red Roses, the England women’s team, in Twickenham, London, on Sunday, September 15, at 2am (NZT).
