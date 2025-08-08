Milmine is the only newcomer across the region to be elected unopposed.

She said she thought she would have to campaign hard to prove herself.

“It came as a shock when I found out that was not the case. I feel it would have been justified to fight for my place.

“Now it’s a matter of showing my constituency I am worthy of their vote through the term by working hard for our community.”

She said she would not be criticising any decision by the present council as she moves into the role.

“I’m about shaping the future.”

Both candidates in the Hastings council’s Heretaunga Ward, Alwyn Corban and Hana Montaperto-Hendry, are elected unopposed.

Corban went through unopposed in 2022 but fought for his position in his first term in 2019.

He says he’s been involved in the ward for six years and thinks that going through without a contest means people are happy with what is happening.

The other three Hawke’s Bay candidates who went through unopposed, from left Alwyn Corban (left) and Hana Montaperto-Hendry (right) for the Heretaunga Ward at Hastings District Council and Thompson Hokianga (centre) at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council for the Māui ki te Tonga Māori Regional Constituency.

He said the new council would have many challenges over the next three years, including responding to Central Government’s directions.

“I’m pleased so many people have put their hands up and part of the reason for that was many standing councillors indicated they weren’t going to restand.”

Montaperto-Hendry was one of seven candidates in a byelection in 2024 for her seat after third-term councillor Ann Redstone resigned because of illness.

She says she feels grateful to be elected unopposed. “It feels as if I am doing a good job and giving 100% to the community.

“There are a lot of challenges going forward but to quote Aristotle, ‘The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance’.

“To me, that means it’s cool we have the best water and roads, but if we don’t have a beautiful town, people won’t come and use our roads and water. It’s all about balance.”

She said there are some great candidates and she was looking forward to getting stuck in and working hard.

Thompson Hokianga at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is elected unopposed for the Māui ki te Tonga Māori Regional Constituency for the second time.

He says at first, he felt a quiet relief.

“Then came something deeper, a profound gratitude that our people had placed their confidence in me, and that trust carries weight,” Hokianga said.

“I knew others were thinking about standing, but as the scale of the mahi became clear, they chose instead to wish me well in the journey ahead. I wasn’t shying away from the campaign, I was stepping into it with purpose.

“After Cyclone Gabrielle, many in our community felt let down. That loss of faith is real. The challenge now is to breathe life into the Long-Term Plan, not just as a document, but as a commitment.”

He said the council needed to activate the parts of it that speak directly to community concerns about flood resilience, water security, and environmental protection.

“These aren’t just policy points, they’re promises to our marae, our papakāinga, and our mokopuna. When we prioritise taiao and protect our whenua, we restore trust.

“We show our people that we’re not just moving, we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.