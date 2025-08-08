Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hastings: From local body election newcomer to guaranteed councillor, in just five days

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Elisha Milmine was initially contesting the one vacancy for the Hastings District Council’s Kahuranaki ward, but her opponent withdrew for personal reasons. She is the only new candidate to be elected unopposed.

Elisha Milmine was initially contesting the one vacancy for the Hastings District Council’s Kahuranaki ward, but her opponent withdrew for personal reasons. She is the only new candidate to be elected unopposed.

From local body election newcomer to a guaranteed spot on council in just five days - it’s fair to say Elisha Milmine wasn’t expecting this.

Four candidates, across the five councils in Hawke’s Bay, are elected unopposed.

Milmine, former Hawke’s Bay A&P Society general manager, was initially contesting the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save