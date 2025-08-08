Elisha Milmine was initially contesting the one vacancy for the Hastings District Council’s Kahuranaki ward, but her opponent withdrew for personal reasons. She is the only new candidate to be elected unopposed.
From local body election newcomer to a guaranteed spot on council in just five days - it’s fair to say Elisha Milmine wasn’t expecting this.
Four candidates, across the five councils in Hawke’s Bay, are elected unopposed.
Milmine, former Hawke’s Bay A&P Society general manager, was initially contesting theone vacancy for the Hastings District Council’s Kahuranaki ward alongside Zack Makoare.
However, Makoare withdrew for personal reasons this week.
“To me, that means it’s cool we have the best water and roads, but if we don’t have a beautiful town, people won’t come and use our roads and water. It’s all about balance.”
She said there are some great candidates and she was looking forward to getting stuck in and working hard.
Thompson Hokianga at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is elected unopposed for the Māui ki te Tonga Māori Regional Constituency for the second time.
He says at first, he felt a quiet relief.
“Then came something deeper, a profound gratitude that our people had placed their confidence in me, and that trust carries weight,” Hokianga said.
“I knew others were thinking about standing, but as the scale of the mahi became clear, they chose instead to wish me well in the journey ahead. I wasn’t shying away from the campaign, I was stepping into it with purpose.