Hastings' fluoride expected to start flowing again in 2022

Despite opposition in 2013, Hastings continued with fluoridation with about two-thirds support at a referendum. Photo / File

Fluoridation of Hastings' water supply is expected to begin again in early 2022, possibly followed by other Hawke's Bay communities who have previously opposed the treatment.

Hastings had the only fluoridated water system until chlorine had to be used following the Havelock North gastroenteritis crisis in 2016, with hopes of restoration at least in some parts by the end of last year.

Council three waters manager Brett Chapman said Hastings, the only area with a fluoridated supply in Hawke's Bay, will be reinstating the fluoride once it has completed the Frimley and Eastbourne water treatment and storage facilities.

The timeframe had been extended with the two major water treatment plant installations under way and due to be operational early in 2022.

Hastings introduced fluoridation in 1954 and it was endorsed by two-thirds of a public vote at a referendum in 2013.

Others could follow, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirming earlier this week hopes of putting fluoridation powers in the hands of District Health Boards in measures to improve dental health. Dental decay is considered to be the most chronic health condition in New Zealand.

The National Party supports legislation, and rejects suggestions there was any Opposition stalling of the subject in the last parliamentary term.

It has been reported more than 5000 New Zealand children have dental surgery under general anaesthetic each year for what are preventable issues with their teeth, and children in deprived or lower socio-economic communities are more likely to have had teeth removed in childhood than in other neighbourhoods.

The Prime Minister says she has been told fluoridation is the most cost-effective way of improving the position and could save the country $600 million over two decades.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise was unable to be contacted on Friday, but Wairoa Mayor Craig Little, with parts of his community having in the past been identified as among the worst rates of poor dental health, leading to free services being put into the town, sad the Government plans with a bill that had been on-hold for four years is a "no-brainer".

He said the situation is a good reason for the establishment of a national water regulator.