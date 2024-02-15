A new round of fibre broadband network extension will see the connecting of 731 homes and premises in fringe urban-rural areas of the Hastings area.

Network operator Chorus says the connections will be provided in the areas of Karamu (101 premises), Pakipaki (42), Havelock North (386) and south of Omarunui Rd in Breckenridge Rd (202).

It extends developments that have taken place over more than a decade in Hawke’s Bay.

Chorus fibre network extension is on the way for the Karamu area of rural Hastings.

Pakipaki is on the list for some of the 731 homes and premises set for broadband fibre extension in the Hastings area.

It looks like a fish, but it is the area where Chorus broadband fibre extension will take place in the vicinity of Breckenridge Rd, Omarunui.

Broadband fibre extension is on the way for fringe rural-urban areas east of Havelock North.

It was revealed in a Thursday company announcement that an additional 10,000 homes and businesses will be added, encompassing 59 communities nationwide.

General manager Fibre Frontier Anna Mitchell said the expansion signifies a “significant leap forward” in connecting more people to world-class fibre broadband and reducing the digital connectivity divide between urban and non-urban areas.

This Hawke’s Bay expansion targets communities close to Chorus’ existing fibre network, allowing for a more efficient and rapid rollout.

Between 2011 and 2022, the Government-supported UFB programme saw fibre rolled out to 412 towns and cities.

With uptake over 70 per cent nationally, about 1.4 million homes and businesses are now connected to fibre, and the average monthly data usage in New Zealand homes among fibre customers on Chorus’ network is almost 600GB, the company says.