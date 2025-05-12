She said she was leaving a great council with a fantastic team.

“We can argue the point one minute and have a cup of tea the next. Our focus is always on the best solutions for the community.

“It’s sad, because I will miss it, but it’s also scary and exciting because I don’t know what the future holds.”

Kerr said their farm was badly damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle, “so I have plenty to do”.

The aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle has significantly shaped her responsibilities over the past two years.

“Supporting our close-knit rural communities, keeping them informed, involving them in discussions about access and lifelines, and meeting families who have suffered the loss of loved ones, as well as those who have lost all their possessions, has been profoundly rewarding.”

Kerr said she had relished the challenge and reward of serving not only the rural community but also the broader Hastings District ratepayers.

“It has been an honour working as Mayor Hazlehurst’s deputy.”

The council’s decision to approve a Māori ward stands out as the most significant accomplishment. She said over the years she had built a robust and trusted partnership with local mana whenua.

She will remain as Deputy Mayor and Mohaka Ward councillor until the local body elections in October. She encourages anyone considering standing in her ward to do so, as it is a most rewarding role.

