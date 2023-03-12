Phil Mansfield (left), of Mansfield Installation, HDC policy adviser Taylor Eubanks, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, and Fuelchief Ltd managing director Joe Deck. Photo / Supplied

With the delivery of the first of several storage tanks to the Hastings district, Kaweka and Tūtira rural ward residents now have regular access to a fuel supply.

Parts of the rural areas have been cut off since Cyclone Gabrielle hit, with food and fuel supplies delivered by helicopter.

Patoka received a 20,000-litre tank delivered to help with house diesel needed to operate the generator that’s supplying power to the community, with more tanks to come containing petrol and diesel.

Tanks will continue to be delivered to hubs across the two wards over the coming week and will be in place until road access is restored. The size and type of storage provided for each hub reflects the needs of each community.

This has been made possible through a joint initiative between Hastings District Council, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), supported by Christchurch company Fuelchief Ltd.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said fuel was one of the most important resources our communities needed at the moment and having a regular fuel supply would do wonders to help build community resilience at a time of uncertainty.

“It’s one less thing they will need to worry about as they deal with the aftermath of this devastating event, and I want to thank all those involved in making it happen.”

She also acknowledged the advocacy of Rural Community Board deputy chairwoman and Kaweka subdivision representative Isabelle Crawshaw.

Fuelchief Ltd managing director Joe Deck said it was a privilege to be supplying the units to support the response efforts in these communities.

“Logistically, it has been a real challenge to supply something of this scale, it would normally take us weeks but our production staff, freight partners Fenco Limited and Mansfield Installations have dropped everything to make it happen.

“It was a humbling experience to see the devastation these communities are living with so we are pleased that we are able to help,” Deck said.

Where the bulk fuel storage will go:

Kaweka ward

Patoka will receive five bulk fuel storage tanks (65,000 litres of fuel) and four portable ute tanks.

Rissington will receive two bulk fuel storage tanks (10,000 litres of fuel) and four portable ute tanks.

Dartmoor will receive two bulk fuel storage tanks (7500 litres of fuel) and four portable ute tanks.

Puketitiri will receive two bulk fuel storage tanks (5000 litres of fuel) and four portable ute tanks.

Tūtira ward

Te Pōhue will receive two bulk fuel storage tanks (10,000 litres of fuel) and four portable ute tanks.

Tūtira will receive two bulk fuel storage tanks (10,000 litres of fuel) and four portable ute tanks. This hub will provide bulk fuel for Putorino and Waikoau.

Te Hāroto will receive four portable ute tanks (1800 litres of fuel).





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







