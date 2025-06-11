Hastings Council open to new operators taking over Frimley Pool - with a catch

Attempts from community members to save the nearly 60-year-old pool complex were unsuccessful, including an offer of $40,000 from one local couple.

In March, the council opted against demolishing the complex and returning the area to grass, as an extension to Frimley Park, but instead decided to seek interest in repurposing the site.

The council is now calling for expressions of interest from groups or organisations wanting to lease the property (or obtain a licence to occupy) for sport or recreation use only.

The council confirmed that it could potentially be used again as a pool, but any cost of repairing the pools would need to be covered by the new operator.

The complex cannot be used for housing or commercial projects, churches or other places of assembly, or playcentres and kindergartens.

“Council is inviting proposals from organisations that can help use the space for active community use in a way that aligns with its status as a public recreation reserve,” a council release read.

“Proposals may involve reusing some existing facilities, making modifications, or developing new recreational spaces — as long as they fit with the reserve status.”

If suitable proposals are received, council will proceed to a second stage called a request for proposal.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the pools themselves had “reached the end of their life”.

“The park’s status means it can only be used for sport or recreation and cannot be sold.

“We’re encouraging eligible organisations to come forward with ideas that reflect both the needs of the community and the purpose of the reserve.”

The pools have been closed since early 2024.

The existing infrastructure on site includes a 50m pool, changing rooms, and a grandstand.

Head to the HDC website for more information on how to lodge a registration of interest.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.