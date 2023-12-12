Severe thunderstorms batter the capital, experts look to alternatives amid the Government’s smokefree plans and how you could soon be getting Wi-Fi on a domestic flight in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / SailGP / Supplied / NZHerald

A granddaughter harnessed the power of social media to reunite an 82-year-old with her dog after the two were involved in a crash in Hastings.

Her grandmother, Dawn Francis, crashed into a parked car on Pākōwhai Rd and, in the ensuing chaos, her pomchi (pomeranian-chihuahua cross) Tessa panicked and fled when paramedics opened the door.

The pensioner, who suffered a concussion and a graze on her chin after the airbag deployed, said she was in the ambulance en route to hospital when she was told her pooch had escaped. She was “dead scared” Tessa would be hit by traffic.

Dawn Francis was stoked to be reunited with her best friend, Tessa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Granddaughter Ariana Schinkel stepped up and posted a “missing pet” plea on Instagram, which was later shared to Facebook.

Comments on the post led to several sightings, including the Kmart and Bunnings areas, before Tessa was eventually found just four hours later, 3.5kms away on Saint Aubyn St.

The pooch was a bit sore but had no serious injuries from the October 8 crash.

“It was a huge relief to be able to bring her home and see them snuggled up on the couch together,” Ariana said. She told Hawke’s Bay Today she doubted the pet would have been returned safely without the many social media views.

An emotional Dawn said the moment she was reunited with her “best friend” brought tears to her eyes. “It was great to get her back because I was dead scared.”

She adopted Tessa from a previous owner when she was 8 months old. The pooch later joined the octogenarian on her paper runs, which established them as a recognised pair in Hastings.

Consequently, and luckily, the pomchi has picked up some street sense. “When we get to the edge of the road and there’s a car coming, she is made to sit and move off afterwards.”

She said she was grateful for the community’s support.

“It was brilliant, I couldn’t lose her.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.