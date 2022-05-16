Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings: Closing Splash Planet contributes to $7.2M council deficit

3 minutes to read
Splash Planet in Hastings has been closed since last year resulting in a big drop in council revenue. Photo / NZME

Splash Planet in Hastings has been closed since last year resulting in a big drop in council revenue. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The Hastings District Council has posted a $7.2 million deficit during the first nine months of the current council year, which includes the impact of not opening Splash Planet.

A report into the council's financial

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.