Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'Hard task master': Napier grandad cyclist heads to world champs

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
3 mins to read
Lindsay Sheppard picked up cycling after decades of playing other sports. Photo / Warren Buckland

Lindsay Sheppard picked up cycling after decades of playing other sports. Photo / Warren Buckland

After his knee gave out playing football, Lindsay Sheppard spent a year sulking thinking his sporting days were likely done.

However, a new passion was kindled for the avid sportsman following an invite to join

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.