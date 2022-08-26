'Hard task master': Napier grandad cyclist heads to world champs

Lindsay Sheppard picked up cycling after decades of playing other sports. Photo / Warren Buckland

After his knee gave out playing football, Lindsay Sheppard spent a year sulking thinking his sporting days were likely done.

However, a new passion was kindled for the avid sportsman following an invite to join Hawke's Bay Ramblers Cycling Club about 15 years ago.

Sheppard, 65, has now claimed two national age group cycling titles - the latest in April.

He has been training hard since then preparing for a trip to Italy in September to race at the 2022 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

Sheppard said his age did not concern him in terms of competing internationally and it was "possible to do whatever you need to" if you put in the effort and exercise.

It will be his first trip to the world champs and he said "I literally have no idea" what to expect in his age group category (men's 65-69).

Napier cyclist Lindsay Sheppard is off to Italy to race at the world championships in September. Photo / Warren Buckland

The IT professional picked up cycling after a lifetime of playing other sports.

"I played rugby for a long, long, long time then I played football for a long, long, long time then my right knee just collapsed underneath me, and I have been riding for about 15 years on it," he said.

"I spent a year sulking about my knee then I decided I needed to get fit so I started commuting from Napier to Hastings on an old grungy mountain bike, then [a friend] eventually said why don't you try going for a ride at Ramblers."

He will take part in a 20km time trial race - his strongest event - and a 65km road race in Italy.

The grandfather has been putting in plenty of kilometres in preparation including 400km in just three days recently, and is being coached by William Green.

"He is quite a hard task master," he said.

Sheppard said the Hawke's Bay Ramblers Cycling Club was a very welcoming club for all ages, and he would encourage others to join and give cycling a go.

"There is no limit on age or sex or anything ... if you are starting out there are grades for people starting out and you progress."

Two other cyclists from Hawke's Bay will also be racing in their age groups at the world champs in Italy, Carol McCallum and daughter Kirsty McCallum.