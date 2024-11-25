Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Grower’s plan to regrow tonnes of strawberries in flood-hit Esk Valley

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
Student volunteer Connor Grant (left) and strawberry grower Donald Crosby, who is rebuilding his strawberry farm in Eskdale. Photo / Michael Farr

Student volunteer Connor Grant (left) and strawberry grower Donald Crosby, who is rebuilding his strawberry farm in Eskdale. Photo / Michael Farr

A Hawke’s Bay strawberry grower has committed to regrowing tonnes of delicious berries in flood-hit Esk Valley.

Despite the risk of future flooding, Donald Crosby wants to expand his business and grow other fruit and veges on his property in Eskdale north of Napier.

Crosby is well aware of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today