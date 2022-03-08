Green waste collection impacted in Napier, Hastings as drivers isolate

Collection of some green waste wheelie bins in Napier and Hastings could be impacted. Generic picture. Photo / NZME

Collection of some green waste wheelie bins in Napier and Hastings could be impacted. Generic picture. Photo / NZME

A company that offers green waste wheelie bin collection and some general waste collection across Hastings and Napier says 60 per cent of its drivers are currently off work due to Covid.

It means some residents could experience disruptions this week and next week mainly for the collection of their green waste wheelie bins.

However, Hastings District Council and Napier Council has confirmed their contracts and services for general waste collection do not involve the company and will not be impacted.

Private company Bay Environmental Bins operates green waste bin collection and some general waste collection in the wider Hastings and Napier areas.

Bay Environmental Bins has revealed 60 per cent of its drivers are off work due to Covid, including to isolate, and customers may experience disruptions this week and next week.

Residents have to go through private companies like Bay Environmental Bins for a green waste bin - a service not offered through the councils.

"Our first priority due to health and safety is to get our refuse (general waste) wheelie bins emptied, this will, however, have an effect on our green waste customers," Bay Environmental Bins posted on social media.

"We will try our utmost to get what runs done that we are capable of over this period.

"If your bin is going out, please have it out at the standard time of 6.45am or the night before if preferred and leave it out all day ... we will do our utmost to get to you."

Council chief executive Nigel Bickle has warned some non-critical services may have to close for a period if Covid cases continue to rise and impact on staff. Photo / NZME

In a recorded message on the company's phone, it stated: "If you do not need to pop it out it would be much appreciated if you don't".

The company has been contacted for further information about the impact on its services.

Meanwhile, Hastings District Council chief executive Nigel Bickle said as Omicron cases continue to rise in Hawke's Bay, some services may have to close temporarily such as pools and libraries if staff need to isolate.

"If community transmission in Hastings continues to surge, this will potentially put a strain on our resources and we may have to look at how we manage non-critical services temporarily if staff need to be away, or are redeployed to maintain critical services.

"This could affect our facilities, such as the libraries and pools, which may need to close for short periods of time if there are not enough people available to work.

"Our planning is focused on ensuring our critical services continue to operate, such as our drinking, waste and stormwater, solid waste and animal control."