Grab a cuppa and a bikkie and dunk it for Plunket

Regional Operations manager Viv Edwards says Plunket is still the biggest well child provider in New Zealand looking after whanau.

Regional Operations manager Viv Edwards says Plunket is still the biggest well child provider in New Zealand looking after whanau.

I can still remember the excitement, touched with a bit of nerves, of waiting for the Plunket nurse to call.

Their support, reassurance that "yes, your baby is doing fine" and education in the first few months of baby's life is invaluable.

Then there's the visits to the Plunket rooms where you meet and chat with mums, dads or carers.

Plunket has been helping families for years, keeping a record of your child's life from birth to 5 years in those little blue books (well they were blue in my day).

Up until 2016 Whānau Āwhina Plunket's record-keeping was done with pen and paper, now, seven years later, its online service needs an upgrade.

That's where you come in. This year's main fundraiser Dunk it for Plunket will go towards upgrading Plunket nurses' headsets, cellphones and laptops. It is estimated they will need more than $500,000 nationwide to complete the upgrade.

Regional operations manager Viv Edwards says Plunket is still the biggest well-child provider in New Zealand looking after whanau.

"We reach every part of the country. Even our most rural areas receive a Plunket service and PlunketLine is available 24/7," Viv said.

"We are committed to giving every Hawke's Bay child the best possible start in their health journey. Getting things right for 0 to 5-year-olds ensures better outcomes later in life."

She said Covid, the rising cost of living and the housing shortage had hugely impacted the every day lives of families.

"The struggle is real for families we see every day — the cost of living has really had a massive impact on whānau health.

"We have noticed an increase in family violence across our region and the social needs of our families are becoming more prevalent."

She says the digital upgrade will enable Plunket to respond in a virtual way as well.

"We have nurses available to undertake care with their tablets if Covid or illness prevents a visit face-to-face.

"We've had a very big shift in how we document and work with other organisations and stakeholders with pathways of care but are really in need of having that update to something more modern," Viv said.

Viv, who has been with Plunket for 30 years says she loves her job.

"I love being able to connect with an organisation I think does the most important work in the world. I'm very lucky to work with such a dedicated team of nurses."

How you can help:

Whānau Āwhina Plunket's Dunk it For Plunket national fundraiser is happening from August 1-30.

Host a Dunk it for Plunket event and invite friends and family to pay a kohā to enjoy a cuppa and a bikkie or two with each other. There are big boxes and small, so something to suit a home or office morning, lunch or afternoon tea.

For more info and to register go to www.raiseabundle.org.nz/event/dunk-it-for-plunket-2022/home