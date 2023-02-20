Tangoio Marae was devastated by the floods. Video / NZ Herald

More than $250,000 has been raised for the family of two-year-old Ivy Collins, who lost her life in the Eskdale floods.

The page described a shared outpouring of grief for the family, who also lost their property and personal belongings in the floods.

As of this Tuesday morning, $254,573 had been donated by 5500 donors to help the family with their living expenses and getting back on their feet.

“No words can say how saddened we feel about the loss of your beautiful little two-year-old Ivy who was ripped from your family in the recent cyclone in NZ.

“In the space of five minutes, you lost so much, beautiful Ivy, your house, your land and your belongings.”

It also highlighted the family’s love for their children, and how mum Ella and dad Jack always took time to nurture and care for them.

“Your love for your kids is next-level, even taking them out of daycare to be able to teach and love on them even more.”

An Instagram account mentioned in the description showed how the family were working on a fruit and vegetable plot, which was also destroyed.

“Ella and her family have no home to go back to; her beautiful gardens she had worked so lovingly to create [are] gone, a land full of veggies and fruit to feed her family gone.”

The couple is also expecting a child in August.

Ivy and her mum. Photo / Ella Collins

The page detailed how family, friends and business associates have continued to help out with food supplies and other support.

“I’m sure you are so thankful to your second family and one of your businesses, Isagenix, for jumping in and sending support in the way of enough food supplies to help out.”

“Losing one of your family, your home, Jack’s income, I imagine a whole lot more than we can even think of, we are opening up this page to help out.

“Hugs, love and thoughts to you all, and please donate big or small, it will all mean the world to them … such giving people who now deserve our help.”