Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay 2025 Architecture Awards finalists announced

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

A shortlist of projects for the 2025 Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay Architecture Awards has been revealed, detailing design wonders across the region.

There are 15 categories, including commercial, educational, hospitality, housing, interior and public architecture, with 14 projects shortlisted.

The nominations this year are entirely from Hawke’s Bay with winners set to be announced on Friday, June 6.

The shortlisted projects were selected from entries in the awards programme of the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects.

The list was compiled by a jury led by architect Hana Scott of Scott Architects and rounded out by Daniel Sullivan (Common Architecture) and lay jurors Whare Timu and Gabriela Kopacikova.

Finalists include Hilltop House by Hulena Architects.

An aerial view captures the essence of Hilltop House by Hulena Architects. Photo / Lauma Vosa
Bayview House by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott.

The Bayview House by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott. Photo / Hazel Redmond
Te Mānia by Stevens Lawson Architects.

The inside of Te Mānia by Stevens Lawson Architects gives way to Hawke's Bay scenery. Photo / Richard Brimmer
Housing multi-unit Customs Quay Ahuriri by RTA Studio.

Customs Quay Ahuriri by RTA Studio is a multi-unit complex. Photo / Hazel Redmond
TKKM Te Wānanga Whare Tapere O Takitimu by DCA Architects of Transformation and MOAA Architects.

TKKM Te Wānanga Whare Tapere O Takitimu by DCA Architects of Transformation and MOAA Architects incorporated a koru pattern into the outdoor area. Photo / Andy Spain
Foodeast by Haumako by RTA Studio.

Foodeast innovation hub by Haumako by RTA Studio is on Elwood Rd. Photo / Hazel Redmond
Matarua Rise by Dorrington Atcheson Architects.

Matarua Rise by Dorrington Atcheson Architects in Waimārama opens up to spectacular views. Photo / Emma-Jane Hetherington
Te Mata House by Rowe Baetens Architecture.

The windows of Te Mata House by Rowe Baetens Architecture is a prominent feature of the build . Photo / Hazel Redmond
Other finalists include:

  • Hastings Boys’ High School by DCA Architects of Transformation.
  • Napier Boys’ High School by Armour Block Replacement by S&T Architects.
  • Rose House by Black Pine Architect.
  • McCrae/Dickie House by Clarkson Architects.
  • Hawke’s Bay Airport Terminal Expansion by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott.
  • Waiaroha - Heretaunga Water Discovery Centre by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott and Wayfinder Landscape Planning & Strategy in association.

