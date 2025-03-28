An upgraded Eden Park is endorsed to be Auckland's main stadium and Auckland Hospital disestablishes hospital supporter roles. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

A shortlist of projects for the 2025 Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay Architecture Awards has been revealed, detailing design wonders across the region.

There are 15 categories, including commercial, educational, hospitality, housing, interior and public architecture, with 14 projects shortlisted.

The nominations this year are entirely from Hawke’s Bay with winners set to be announced on Friday, June 6.

The shortlisted projects were selected from entries in the awards programme of the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects.

The list was compiled by a jury led by architect Hana Scott of Scott Architects and rounded out by Daniel Sullivan (Common Architecture) and lay jurors Whare Timu and Gabriela Kopacikova.