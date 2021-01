Gus aged 5 making New Year's resolutions with his four legged mate Molly - Mahia Beach. Photo taken by Ella Bergman

Entries are pouring in for the Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings summer photo competition. Send us your photos that you believe best evoke a sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. Please send them as a JPG attachment, to news@hbtoday.co.nz by January 31. Here are some submitted over the past week.

This is Zara Gilmer age 2-1/2, on Wednesday, January 6 at Port Ahuriri, enjoying making sandcastles in the sun ! Sent in by Michelle Franklin her MaMa ( grandmother)

Lake Tutira in summer looking magnificent. Photo taken by Lisa Brownlee on January 02

Christmas morning swim at Westshore Beach with Christmass jandals on their first outing. Photo taken by Warwick Baigent