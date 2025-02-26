Police monitoring the tangi in Napier in late 2024. Photo / Paul Taylor
Police have executed 13 search warrants across Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Wairoa, Auckland, and Dannevirke to seize gang patches and other gang-related clothing worn at a high-profile Mongrel Mob tangi held in Napier.
“Police have arrested 11 people: four in Wairoa, four in Hawke’s Bay, one in Dannevirke, one in Auckland, and one in Gisborne.
“They are all due to appear in their respective district courts in the coming week, and further arrests are likely.”
At the addresses, police seized 13 items of gang insignia, including 11 gang patches, one T-shirt, and one pair of shorts.
“Police also located several other unlawful items, including a replica pistol, a taser, ammunition, and 22 cannabis plants,” Keene said.
“We hope the arrests today are a clear reminder that police are committed to enforcing the gang insignia legislation and that we will be taking every opportunity to not only follow up on these breaches but also any other illegal gang activity.
“While it is not always possible to take immediate action on the day, our gang disruption units are dedicated to targeting the unlawful activity of gangs.”