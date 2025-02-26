Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said further arrests had been made on Wednesday, following an investigation into gang insignia breaches at the tangi.

“At the time, police made three arrests for displaying gang insignia and four arrests for disorder offences.

“During the operation, police noted several other breaches where people were displaying gang insignia.

“Today we have executed 13 search warrants across the Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Wairoa, Auckland, and Dannevirke areas to seize these items.

One of the seized items. Photo / NZ Police

Seized patches as part of the operation. Photo / NZ Police

“Police have arrested 11 people: four in Wairoa, four in Hawke’s Bay, one in Dannevirke, one in Auckland, and one in Gisborne.

“They are all due to appear in their respective district courts in the coming week, and further arrests are likely.”

At the addresses, police seized 13 items of gang insignia, including 11 gang patches, one T-shirt, and one pair of shorts.

A gang patch and shorts inscribed with a play on the words "foul behaviour" were seized. Photo / NZ Police

“Police also located several other unlawful items, including a replica pistol, a taser, ammunition, and 22 cannabis plants,” Keene said.

“We hope the arrests today are a clear reminder that police are committed to enforcing the gang insignia legislation and that we will be taking every opportunity to not only follow up on these breaches but also any other illegal gang activity.

“While it is not always possible to take immediate action on the day, our gang disruption units are dedicated to targeting the unlawful activity of gangs.”



