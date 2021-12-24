From the MTG: Time to relax after challenging year

Moana Currents' exhibition Dressing Aotearoa Now

I hope everyone has been having a relaxing time over the holiday season. I'd like to thank the small team of staff at MTG Hawke's Bay Tai Ahuriri, who are continuing to work while the rest of us are on leave.

We have a fabulous team who strive to deliver you the best possible customer service - I'm very proud of, and thankful, for them.

This year, like 2020, has certainly not been typical and none of us would have expected your museum to be closed for nearly seven months of the year due to sprinkler issues!

Nor, indeed, would we have expected to reopen for just three weeks before going back into lockdown.

We're very grateful for the great work that a large team of contractors and staff did during the period we were closed. We had an incredible project manager in Marcia Ho from Napier City Council who did a sterling job for which I'm very appreciative.

The team of contractors were also easy to work with and really understood and took into consideration the delicate and special nature of the treasures we hold here on behalf of the community.

The collections, exhibitions and facilities teams had to empty and remove the contents of nearly all the galleries – I think the 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake was the only one that didn't have to be completely emptied.

So, while the museum was closed and there was nothing for the public to see, there was in fact a huge amount of activity going on and a very collaborative and problem solving team attitude under very trying circumstances. A huge thank you to everyone involved.

Despite being closed for a total of seven and a half months in 2021 the team still managed to deliver several great exhibitions this year.

Kuru Taonga: Voices of Kahungunu built on the positive feedback we received on Rongonui and focuses entirely on Ngāti Kahungunu taonga held in the collection and the stories around these.

We are grateful to the various kaumatua, both Māori and Pākehā, who so generously shared their knowledge in the development of this exhibition and who allowed us to capture this on film for our visitors to experience.

Working in partnership with the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) and, specifically, Professor Kay Morris-Matthews, we developed the Women's Institute exhibition, For Home and Country: Women's Institutes in Hawke's Bay.

This exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of Women's Institutes in New Zealand – starting right here in Rissington. Alongside the exhibition, Morris-Matthews' book on Bessie Spencer titled Lifting Horizons was published, again in collaboration with EIT.

Lifting Horizons is for sale in the MTG shop. Conversations are already underway on our next joint project.

More recently, Native Flowers of New Zealand by Georgina Hetley shares some of the stunning botanical watercolours created by Hetley in the 1880s.

While Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now provides a modern take on the history of migration and cultural exchange, adaptation and adoption in Te Moana nui a Kiwa (the Pacific), through the lens of fashion.

Our last addition for the year is Breaking the Frame: New Lines of Inquiry, an art installation, by Leanne Morrison in the front foyer.

This stunning and eye-catching work is a beautiful way to welcome our visitors into the museum.

Alongside all of this, the Joint Working Group (Hastings District Council, Ngāti Kahungunu, Napier City Council and the Hawke's Bay Museums Trust) have made huge progress on providing a permanent home for the important collection we hold on behalf of the community.

Having purchased a building in Hastings and raised $5.5 million to date in funds from NZ Lotteries, the Hawke's Bay Museums Trust and Webb Family Trust, alongside $6.65m from the two councils, we are now moving through the developed design phase of this project.

I remain, as always, grateful for the support of staff, volunteers, Napier and Hastings councils, the trust, funding bodies and everyone else who contributes and supports what we do. A special thank you to the community who have patiently waited while we've had to close – you are who we do this for.

After what has undoubtedly been a challenging year, I hope everyone manages to get some downtime over the summer season to recharge batteries and spend time with family and friends.

From all of us at MTG we wish you a safe and happy holiday season. Take care of each other – kia kaha.

- Laura Vodanovich, MTG director