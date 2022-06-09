There's a lot going on and a lot to look forward to at MTG. Photo / Supplied

Having had a good long break from work to recharge my batteries, it's gratifying to return and see all the things the team have been doing in my absence.

As expected, with the great dedicated team I'm lucky to have, there was no 'easing off the pedal' while the boss was away.

Two exhibitions opened over the last two months. Te Ahua, Te Wa, Te Atea by artist Russ Flat provides a hawk-eye view of significant sites in Te Matau-a-Māui.

Utilising drone footage and point cloud imaging, Flat recreates a sense of what was there before colonisation along with what is there now. This exhibition covers Otatara Pā, Te Awarua o Porirua, Roto a Tara and Ōmāranui – all significant sites where whānau were brutally alienated through Pākehā settlement.

The second exhibition, Nature Culture, explores the depth and diversity of our relationship with the natural world.

A combination of art from the collection and works by Hawke's Bay artists, this exhibition deviates from the topical focus of climate change and instead provides a refreshing look at our positive connection with nature.

There has been continued progress on the collection access and storage project.

The support of a great team from Hastings District Council and Napier City Council along with external architects and consultants, has ensured the detailed design stage is progressing well.

As always, the focus remains on providing good public access as well as the best possible care for the incredibly important collection we hold on behalf of the community. It's exciting to be part of this team and see the project develop.

With the change to orange under the Covid traffic light system, visitor numbers are increasing and it's delightful to see more people in the building again. We know we deliver an excellent experience for our visitors and we want everyone to be able to enjoy all that we have to offer.

School bookings are also increasing and our fabulous educators have enjoyed developing new programmes to fit with the new Ministry of Education focus - enriching local curriculum.

This fits well within our wheelhouse and we're delighted that this is taking priority in the ministry, for the benefit of current students and future generations.

We also have a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. Kicking off with Matariki we're working in collaboration with others across Napier City Council over four nights, Wednesday, June 22 through to and including Saturday, June 25, with a Matariki inspired light experience on Herschell St.

There will also be coffee and food carts available, a star making experience in the museum and a Matariki focused children's activity trail.

This will be a great free event for families and we encourage you to come along and check it out.

In August the Marineland exhibition will be opening – exploring the very special place Marineland had in the heart of the Hawke's Bay community, the controversy around the closure and keeping large marine mammals for entertainment.

Finally looking at what good and progressive practice in marine life care and husbandry looks like today. We've come a long way.

I'm pleased to be back 'at the helm' and so very grateful for the team who've stepped up and taken care of things while I've been away. I have a team to be proud of and I encourage you all to come, see and experience what they create and all that they do.

Laura Vodanovich is MTG Director