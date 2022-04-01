Stuart Nash is Napier MP. Photo / NZME

Since coming into Government, we've worked hard to support New Zealanders.

We've increased the minimum wage, created jobs, invested in regional development and supported small businesses. And this week we continue this work, with a suite of changes coming into force on April 1 which will see the majority of New Zealand families better off.

The rising cost of living, driven by global inflation and the war in Ukraine, is making things tough for many right now.

There's no easy fix, which is why we're delivering a range of measures to help ease the pressure. The changes are part of this work, giving families, pensioners and students a significant income boost.

The improvements to Working for Families alone will see around 60 per cent of all families – more than 300,000 households – better off by around $20 a week. Families can also look forward to increases in the family tax credit and Best Start payment, which helps parents with the cost of a newborn.

Seniors are an important part of our community, making up almost 23 per cent of those living in the Napier electorate. And from April 1, they'll see a boost too. Single people on Superannuation will get an extra $52 a fortnight, while couples will receive an extra $80. And soon the Winter Energy Payment will kick back in, supporting more than a million people with their heating bills through the colder months.

I've had many people here in Hawke's Bay tell me what a difference the Winter Energy Payment makes and that they are grateful for the support with their power bills. So I know it will continue to make a big difference to the more than 32,000 superannuitants in the Hawke's Bay region.

You would have also recently noticed a drop in the price of petrol. That's because we provided immediate relief to the spike in petrol prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We've cut fuel tax by 25 cents a litre and are reducing road user charges for three months.

While the current cost pressures aren't forecast to last forever, we know these shocks are causing real pain for families right now. Reducing fuel tax for three months is something we're doing to ease the pressure through the crisis. It's already providing immediate relief for families as we continue to target longer-term measures to the people who need them most.

There's no silver bullet, and we expect continued volatility around fuel prices, but we have a plan where every bit helps.

Supporting families is a crucial part of our plan to support New Zealand's recovery from Covid-19. Our recent changes, combined with what we've already delivered – free school lunches, cheaper doctors' visit, creating jobs and investing in regional communities – will help us make sure no one is left behind.

Stuart Nash is Napier MP