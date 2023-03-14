Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

From the floodplain to the fire: Doug Bracewell declares himself fit for Black Caps test recall

Hawkes Bay Today
By Aiden McLaughlin
3 mins to read
Doug Bracewell has been plying his trade with the Central Stags, but is now back in the Black Caps squad for the second Sri Lanka test.

Doug Bracewell has been plying his trade with the Central Stags, but is now back in the Black Caps squad for the second Sri Lanka test.

Straight from the floodplain, into the fire?

Central Stags all-rounder Doug Bracewell has declared himself fit and ready to add to his 27 test match appearances, and looks to have a chance of playing in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today