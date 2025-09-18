Since then, they have jointly sponsored Sue through World Vision, each contributing $27 a month.

The pair said the money equalled the cost of a few coffees and in turn, they helped provide Sue with essentials such as education, clean water and healthcare.

Hannah Narborough (left) and Carol Girven (right), with 12-year-old Sue from Cambodia, who they sponsored through World Vision.

“Child sponsorship isn’t a handout. It’s a hand-up that lifts a child, a family, a whole community. While helping one child might not change the world, it will change their world, and that’s more than enough,” Narborough said.

Earlier this year, they travelled from Hastings to Chi Kreng, in the heart of rural Cambodia, to meet Sue, who is now 12 years old.

Having only kept in touch with Sue through letters and updates, seeing her in real life brought a new depth to their connection – and despite not speaking the same language, Girven said it was a truly powerful moment.

“It was one of the most humbling experiences of my life,” she said.

“Even though we didn’t speak the same language, the connection was real.”

Sue met her sponsors with her mum, dad and little sister. Her father had become a mechanic, they now owned a car and Sue was excelling at school, ranked fifth in her class of 65 students.

Girven said Sue’s mother asked her not to think less of her because she couldn’t do certain things.

“That moment just broke my heart. She was so grateful and full of love for her family. I told her that she was a wonderful mum.”

Narborough was deeply moved by the way in which their support created a ripple effect.

“Sue told us she wants to become a teacher so she can help others, just as she has been helped.”

Girven said their journey with Sue inspired them to help another child, and they now sponsor a 1-year-old girl in Bangladesh.

“To be part of her story from the very beginning, it’s a real privilege. We’ve seen first-hand what a massive impact sponsorship can have.”

Girven said her advice for anyone considering child sponsorship was to “just do it”.

“If you can’t do it alone, team up with a friend or family member. It’s such a small cost to us, but to that child, it’s everything.”