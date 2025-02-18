The council wants to know where people camp, what works well, what could be improved, and any effective approaches they have seen in other areas.

A Tararua District Council spokesperson said if the feedback led to a draft bylaw,

there will be further consultation.

Regulatory services manager James Single confirmed there was no dedicated bylaw allowing infringements to be issued to “naughty” freedom campers.

“Under the Freedom Camping Act, unless you have a freedom camping bylaw in place you can’t issue infringements, so we have no way of enforcing.”

He said there needed to be rules around how long people can stay at a site, and what kind of vehicles can stay.

“We do have issues with the odd freedom camper who likes to set up camp and stay permanently at certain sites.”

Single said there had been instances recently where a freedom camper had defecated outside their camper on the grass, and overstayers had to be trespassed by police.

“We don’t want people setting up camp and staying for months at places.

“With the housing crisis, people end up living in pretty rough conditions and set up in the middle of all sorts of places.”

He said places like Ākitio and Ferry Reserve struggled with a swell in people that placed pressure on the public facilities.

“It’s high time we had a bylaw.”

He said freedom camping, done right, had benefits for the community such as economic activity for the town.

Single said if a bylaw was drafted, the council hoped to have it adopted before September.

Participate in the survey

Complete the survey online: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/consultation

Pick up a printed copy from a Tararua District Council office or Library

Request a printed copy by calling 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110 For any enquiries contact the council at info@tararuadc.govt.nz or call 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110.

