Childbirth educator and early parenting specialist Janeane Strawbridge.

Cyclone-damaged homes and properties have hit the headlines over the past several weeks, but a Hawke’s Bay childbirth educator says a vitally important group may be being overlooked in the stress of the situation.

“Pregnant mums, especially first-time mothers, are really struggling to find time to fit in an important part of their pre-birth programme, as other events related to storm damage - naturally - take priority,” says Central Hawke’s Bay’s Janeane Strawbridge, of Happy Birth Day - Childbirth and Early Parenting Classes HB.

“It’s important that mothers-to-be are up to speed with what to expect during their pregnancy and birth. I’m concerned that we are seeing pregnant mums putting others’ needs ahead of their own and putting this education process on the backburner,” Janeane says.

“My contribution is to offer a free online, easy-access class that will be time-efficient and answer some of the hot topic questions for prospective parents.

“I’m hearing that mums feel their pregnancy has to take a back seat to everything else going on. It’s really important to remember that pregnancy and childbirth are life-changing and transformational events for women/wāhine and their families/whānau.”

Janeane says that it means a lot to new parents to know not only are there many community groups providing support, but wonderful friendships are made along the way too.

Janeane is a long-time childbirth educator in Hawkes Bay, having run classes in Napier, Hastings, Havelock North and Central Hawke’s Bay. These have been in collaboration with local organisations and community groups, HB Multiple Birth Group, Parents Centre, HB DHB Maternity and HB Homebirth Association, alongside the Happy Birth Day classes.

She is also a Midwifery Standards Reviewer representing Consumers for the NZ College of Midwives, and a member of the HB NZ College of Midwives. Janeane is a lifetime member of Parents Centre and works in collaboration with many midwives and local organisations and helped establish infant feeding support groups.

“We normally run in-person classes in Hawke’s Bay“ says Janeane.

“But we also became very efficient at running them online during Covid, and this is where I thought we might step in and help reduce some of the stress of the cyclone aftermath for pregnant mums.”

What Janeane is proposing is a free online class that covers the full six-week course in a short but informative touch-point overview.

“Clearly we can’t go into all the detail that we cover in an hour’s class every week, but I have a real passion to make this available for those who might be struggling due to personal, cyclone-related issues such as loss of housing, clean-up or travel issues.”

Janeane says she has raised the idea with midwifery colleagues, who have been very supportive.

“While it doesn’t replace the information and camaraderie you get from classes, it is one way I can actively help expectant parents take control of one part of their lives in this stressful time.”

Anyone interested can log their details via text to 027 647 4428 or email janeanestrawbridge@gmail.com, before the end of April.