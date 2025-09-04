Fourth Hawke’s Bay farm in five months sold to overseas buyers for forestry

The farms it has bought feature mainly steep country classified as land use capability 7 or 6 (for comparison, the worst and steepest land is LUC 8).
Che Charteris, chief executive of Craigmore Sustainables, which represents Kauri Forestry LP, said it was careful to buy land for forestry that was not good for farming.
“Not all land use class 7 is good for forestry [either], some of it is too erodible, so it’s actually a really narrow class,” he said, in terms of buying the right blocks.
“It has to be too steep for farming, but not too steep for forestry.”
The latest purchase struck that balance, and “rounds that Waipuna block out quite nicely” in terms of connecting with the neighbouring property.
“We don’t want to pick the eyes out of the community, and we don’t want to create an environmental issue either by planting trees in the wrong place.”
Charteris said a new law expected to pass soon (the Forestry Conversion Amendment Bill), coupled with the rise in sheep and beef prices, should “scare off those ratbags that are chasing that rolling [farm] country for trees”.