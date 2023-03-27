Local artists pull together to raise thousands to help with Wairoa's Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

Over four days, seven artists and one gallery raised more than $13,000 for those in Wairoa cut off and impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

With deep connections to Wairoa, all seven artists and Ākina Gallery decided that 100 per cent of the proceeds from each piece of art sold would go to the Wairoa Mayoral Fund to be distributed and used as needed.

Ākina Gallery owner Sacha Van Den Berg explained that the support from the community has been amazing and super-supportive, with lots of positive tautoko [support] and curiosity.

“Many people had their own connections to Wairoa, and many just loved the kaupapa and that it was going directly to Wairoa.”

Some of the prints available as a part of ĀKINA Gallery’s Wairoa Cyclone fundraiser Photo / Supplied

The art fundraiser, titled Orangi Tirohia, was a way for those living in Hawke’s Bay who can’t physically help their whānau and friends isolated and cut off from the rest of the region in Wairoa to offer assistance and support.

Ākina Gallery wanted to make sure that anyone who wanted to could take part in the fundraiser and come away with artwork, no matter what their budget was.

“It’s about being inclusive and ensuring that no one is left out,” Van Den Berg said.

Original canvases, art prints, carvings and ceramic work, as well as raffle tickets, were all on sale, with prices ranging from $5 to $7000 depending on what you wanted to take home.

Carved work by Josh Hurae and 'W for Wairoa' by Chantze Rohe have both been hung in Ākina, ready for the Wairoa cyclone recovery fundraiser.

The Orangi Tirohia fundraiser was a big success with the community. 14 original art pieces, 18 prints and a number of raffle tickets were sold to raise $13,000 for Wairoa.

However, there could be more, as Ākina Gallery has people still getting back to them about buying at work.

“We are totally blown away. It’s such a significant amount, and we are really proud as a small group of people to have raised this amount, which we couldn’t have done without all the awhi from our supporters and whānau,” Van Den Berg said.

Artists who donated their work for Orangi Tirohia fundraiser:

Cody Hollis

Josh Hurae

Kahu Hurae

Chantze Rohe

Javanah Abraham

Tori-Analee Houkama

Tama Raihania

Clive-based existing Ākina Gallery artist Annette Bull has also donated one of her ceramic pieces.