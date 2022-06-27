From left, Waterside Karori's Oliver Stanish shields the ball from Havelock North Wanderers Che Jesson-Bentley. Photo / Ian Cooper

An injury-time goal from the captain saved Havelock North Wanderers from defeat in a chaotic home match against Waterside Karori.

The Central League football round 11 clash at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park ended 2-2 on Sunday.

Oliver Davies scored the opening goal for the hosts in the seventh minute and Wanderers looked set to claim their third victory of the season before Stefan Cordwell's 75th-minute equaliser.

Harry Fautley then put Karori ahead in the 90th minute but Havelock North's Jerome Groot scored before fulltime to see the teams share a point.

Wanderers are eighth on the Central League table with seven rounds to play, three points above last-placed Wellington United and relegation.

Napier City Rovers are fourth, following their 3-2 loss to North Wellington in Johnsonville on Saturday.

Havelock North Wanderers captain Jerome Groot celebrates after scoring an injury time equaliser against Waterside Karori. Photo / Ian Cooper