An injury-time goal from the captain saved Havelock North Wanderers from defeat in a chaotic home match against Waterside Karori.
The Central League football round 11 clash at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park ended 2-2 on Sunday.
Oliver Davies scored the opening goal for the hosts in the seventh minute and Wanderers looked set to claim their third victory of the season before Stefan Cordwell's 75th-minute equaliser.
Harry Fautley then put Karori ahead in the 90th minute but Havelock North's Jerome Groot scored before fulltime to see the teams share a point.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Wanderers are eighth on the Central League table with seven rounds to play, three points above last-placed Wellington United and relegation.
Napier City Rovers are fourth, following their 3-2 loss to North Wellington in Johnsonville on Saturday.