Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Following his nose: Tracking expert sniffs out missing pooches for Hawke’s Bay family

James Pocock
By
3 mins to read
From left: Grace Dalziel and Pippa, Judith Harper and Bruce, and expert tracker Don Schwass - with his tracking dog Piper - who helped to find Pippa and Bruce. Photo / Paul Taylor

From left: Grace Dalziel and Pippa, Judith Harper and Bruce, and expert tracker Don Schwass - with his tracking dog Piper - who helped to find Pippa and Bruce. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hawke’s Bay family missing their two dogs for nine days brought in an investigator and tracking expert to help out, and it brought them a heartwarming result.

Judith Harper said her family’s two dogs,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today