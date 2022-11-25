Following his nose: Tracking expert sniffs out missing pooches for Hawke’s Bay family

From left: Grace Dalziel and Pippa, Judith Harper and Bruce, and expert tracker Don Schwass - with his tracking dog Piper - who helped to find Pippa and Bruce. Photo / Paul Taylor

From left: Grace Dalziel and Pippa, Judith Harper and Bruce, and expert tracker Don Schwass - with his tracking dog Piper - who helped to find Pippa and Bruce. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hawke’s Bay family missing their two dogs for nine days brought in an investigator and tracking expert to help out, and it brought them a heartwarming result.

Judith Harper said her family’s two dogs, Bruce, a four-year-old golden labrador, and Pippa, a two-year-old fox terrier, disappeared from Aorangi Road in Maraekakaho on Tuesday, November 15.

After searching for two days they decided to reach out to a tracking expert, Don Schwass from Nelson, who they had heard had been successful at locating dogs across the country.

After four days of discussion over the phone, Harper paid for Schwass to fly to Hawke’s Bay.

He arrived and got to work with his dog and drones, following his nose in areas of Hawke’s Bay countryside that he suspected they could be.

Harper said Schwass went out with his tracking dog, Piper, on Thursday morning with a clear idea of where they could be.

Sure enough, he found dog poo, a half-eaten rabbit, and traces of their scent.

“He basically gave them a scent to get home on and, not long after, we came down and the dogs had come home,” Harper said.

She said it was a huge relief to come into the garden and see Bruce and Pippa home again and she was thankful for Schwass’ help.

“They’re tired, skinny and a bit scratched up but they look very relieved to be home,” she said.

“He is a really good guy, he didn’t charge, he just does it because he loves helping people find their dog.”

Don Schwass works with his tracking dog Piper and drones to map out an area and narrow down where missing dogs could be before finding evidence like waste and scent. Photo / NZME

Schwass, who runs a Facebook page called Nelson Search Dog/Tracking Page, said he had a background in tracking from 30 years of search and rescue land tracking experience and he first began helping people find lost dogs 20 years ago.

“I think it’s getting close to 30 dogs I have done now and there are only four I haven’t found and those four were never found,” Schwass said.

While in the region, he had talked to the owner of Maggie, a 12-year-old rough-coated Jack Russell Terrier who was attacked by another dog and ran away from Pakowhai Regional Park on Wednesday November 16, after Maggie’s owner reached out.

Unfortunately, it was a different scenario in a largely urban area, so he could only provide advice, he said.

Schwass doesn’t actively seek out work and only takes missing cases if owners reach out to him. He doesn’t charge but sometimes people cover his expenses.

“I love to track, tracking is what I live for.”

People who wish to support Schwass’ efforts tracking down lost dogs can donate at his Givealittle page, https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-us-to-help-you-or-someone-close-to-you.