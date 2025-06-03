Early earthworks have stopped in recent weeks, with construction expected to begin in late 2025, subject to funding and consents, and could take about two years to finish.

“Construction funding is subject to approval, with a decision expected later this year on whether to proceed with section one main construction,” Jacob Laird, NZTA principal project manager, told Hawke’s Bay Today.

A map showing the 6.5km section of the expressway between Taradale Rd and Pākōwhai Rd, where four-lanes are planned. / NZTA

The State Highway 2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway is a 27km two-lane lifeline route that carries about 29,000 vehicles a day, connecting key parts of the region, including the hospital and the airport.

But with a growing population and economy, the road is reaching capacity in the central section at peak times.

The upgrade is divided into two stages.

Section one, shown in the video, is in its detailed design phase and covers a 6.5km stretch.

“Most of the land required for this work is designated for road already,” Laird said.

The project is part of the Government’s Roads of National Significance programme and aims to futureproof transport in the region.

“SH2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway is an important piece of Hawke’s Bay’s state highway network and is a critical lifeline for the region’s commuters, communities, and freight industry, including getting to and from Napier Port,” Laird said.

Section two of the upgrade will focus on extending improvements from Pākōwhai Rd to York Rd roundabouts in the south and Taradale Rd to Prebensen Drive roundabouts in the north.

“This project will ultimately improve efficiencies, safety, and reliability of travel for everyone,” Laird said.