Fluoride to be reintroduced to Hastings’ water after eight years

By RNZ

Fluoride will be reintroduced into Hastings’ water supply from next week after an eight-year hiatus following the Havelock North water crisis.

Four people died and 5000 people fell ill after the town’s water supply was contaminated with campylobacter in 2016.

Hastings District Council stopped adding fluoride to allow for the addition of chlorine for water safety.

At the time, it was not possible to add both - but that has changed thanks to recent infrastructure upgrades.

Fluoride is returning to Hastings' water after an eight-year absence. Photo / Laura Smith

Hastings’ water had been fluoridated since the 1950s, and a public vote in 2013 supported its use, Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.

“It has always been council’s intention to re-introduce fluoride, alongside chlorine once our new water storage and treatment facilities were completed,” she said.

“This has since been reinforced by a clear directive from the Ministry of Health to resume fluoridation.”

In July 2022, then-Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield directed 14 councils, including Hastings District Council, to add fluoride to their water supplies.

From next week, fluoride will be reintroduced to the main urban water supply which provides water to Hastings, Havelock North, Flaxmere, Bridge Pā and Pakipaki.

But the council was not required to add fluoride to the smaller community drinking water supplies “at this stage”, it said in a statement.

A supply of non-chlorinated water without added fluoride was still available at the community drinking water station in Hastings Civic Square, it said.