Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Fluoride debate in Hastings: Health expert says anti-fluoride campaigner using ‘misleading’ data to claim kids’ teeth have improved

By
4 mins to read
A Fluoride Free Hawke's Bay protest on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Fluoride Free Hawke's Bay protest on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hawke’s Bay health official says a claim children’s teeth have improved while fluoride has been paused in Hastings’ drinking water over the past eight years is misleading.

Earlier this month, fluoride was for the first time since the Havelock North water crises in 2016.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today