AIAG includes representatives from Napier City Council, the regional council and major industrial members down Waitangi Rd, including Ziwi and Bremworth.

HBRC said the substantial upgrade programme at the three pump stations would increase their performance and resilience.

It said the infrastructure was crucial for managing drainage in these catchments; low-lying areas where water collects from the higher areas above them.

These catchments have large flat areas with limited natural drainage outlets and, while drain networks have been built to support pastoral farming and prevent water from ponding, pump stations help move water from the drainage system back to the river.

The pump station upgrade programme includes permanent on-site backup power generators, seismic strengthening and improved telemetry systems to allow remote monitoring and management of the stations. Telemetry will also enable HBRC teams to record and display data from the pump stations.

“These pump stations were adequate when they were built in the 1950s,” HBRC asset management group manager Chris Dolley said.

“While they’ve been improved over the years, they can’t supply the required drainage these catchments now require. Once these upgrades are complete, this infrastructure will deliver vastly superior performance.”

Funding will come from an agreed package between central government and HBRC and is part of a larger programme of works to address climate challenges across the region.

Regional council chair Hinewai Ormsby was delighted this work was under way.

“These upgrades will give these pump stations greater resilience and improved efficiency in the face of climate change.”

The three upgrades will be completed by 2026 and will be maintained as part of HBRC’s ongoing asset management programme.

The Awatoto settlement, Brookfield and Pakowhai were all devastated when Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke’s Bay.

“I hope they get on with it in a timely manner,” Hales said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.