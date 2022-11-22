Peterhead Kindergarten is set to celebrate 50 years of providing early childhood education. Photo / Supplied

Peterhead Kindergarten plans to unveil a newly-carved wooden pou. A special ceremony and community open day for those with a connection to the kindergarten will be held on November 25.

The pou was carved by modern contemporary artist Ron Bird, affectionately known as ‘Manu’.

Manu is a part-time artist and has been commissioned to do a number of one-off pieces.

He has done a lot of Māori carvings for other schools throughout Hawke’s Bay, and already has a few carvings at Peterhead Primary and Irongate Primary in Flaxmere.

Manu has carved a contemporary design that reflects the early learning journey for young tamariki attending Peterhead Kindergarten.

The pou is named “Tipu ake ki te ako”, which translates to ‘growing from within and upward towards greater learning’.

Opening for the first time in May, 1974, the kindergarten was formerly named Flaxmere Kindergarten because it was the only one in the new suburb - it adopted Peterhead into its name in 1995.

Head teacher April MacDonald, who’s also Manu’s partner, has a deep connection to the kindergarten, with her children attending the early childhood centre soon after she transitioned from a kindy parent to an early childhood education (ECE) teacher.

Macdonald explained that many reforms and government policies have influenced changes in early childhood teaching expectations over the past 50 years.

“However, the teaching style has not changed, and as kindergarten teachers, we have always been nurturing, patient, inclusive, kind, flexible, energetic, creative, respectful and compassionate.

“We also must keep up with current theories and research to ensure we provide quality education for our learners,” Macdonald said.

Over the past 10 years, Peterhead Kindergarten has been popular, with a full roll and a healthy waiting list.

The kindergarten offers a free childcare service, with parents and whānau only required to attest to the 30-hours-free scheme.

Peterhead Kindergarten also provides food for all children daily, which was introduced in response to the community’s needs in 2012.

“The popularity and reputation of Peterhead School next door is also a great drawcard,” Macdonald said.

She explained that in 2017, the school adopted its unique Māori values framework in consultation with our community.

“It guides us in meeting our vision and philosophy and significantly informs how we shape and mould our curriculum to best suit our diverse learners.”

Peterhead Kindergarten is one of 16 kindergartens which are part of the Heretaunga Kindergarten Association network in Hastings, Havelock North, Flaxmere and Central Hawke’s Bay, which was first formed in 1928.

Today, all 16 kindergartens provide up to 30 hours of free education and are part of the Enviroschools network empowering children to contribute to building sustainable communities.

Heretaunga Kindergarten Association general manager Scott Jenyns said a key to the philosophy of HFKA has always been to maintain an accessible, high-quality early childhood care and education service.

“We are very proud of the contribution our kindergartens make to their communities, and that kindergartens like Peterhead have a strong presence in the formative years of our tamariki.

If you would like to attend the 50th celebration, the event will be held at 11am on November 25 at Peterhead Kindergarten, 14 Bristol Crescent, Flaxmere.