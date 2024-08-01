Community members of Flaxmere development Waingākau have gathered to address anti-social behaviour plaguing their home and the area around it.
Waingākau is a mixed-tenure housing development in west Flaxmere owned by Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, which is building more than 100 new conventional houses on 9.3ha of land.
The community officially opened in June 2019 and 46 residents were living within the homes built so far, as of June 2023.
Homeowners, residents, kura staff, Te Aranga Marae Trustees, City Assist ambassadors, Flaxmere Community Patrol members, Hastings District Council staff and police met the week before last to discuss the issue of unsafe driving, theft, and illegal dumping on marae and surrounding grounds in and around the development.
Matariki Perepe-Perana, resident, principal of Te Kura o Kimi Ora and chair of Te Whare Aroha o Ngā Mokopuna, said it was important to extend the values taught at the kura beyond the school gates.