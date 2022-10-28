The Central Pulse and Hurricanes Poua are both interested in Hastings Girls' High School's Kahlia Awa. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Central Pulse and Hurricanes Poua are both interested in Hastings Girls' High School's Kahlia Awa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sundays aren't too bad for rising Flaxmere sportswoman Kahlia Awa.

A Hawke's Bay Tui player in the Farah Palmer Cup and New Zealand Secondary Schools' netballer, life's a juggle for the Hastings Girls' High School Year 13 student.

"During the week it's training in the morning, school, training, back home again at eight o'clock, sleep and just repeat," Awa said.

Saturday means matches and this weekend is no different.

The talented midcourter is trialling for the Central Manawa, who are the feeder side for the Central Pulse franchise.

In January, there are trials to make the Hurricanes Poua team for Super Rugby Aupiki.

Wellington will end up being Awa's destination for 2023, but whether she'll spend it in a dress or a rugby jumper remains up in the air.

"I'm hoping to leave it as long as I can, but I know I'll get to the point where I have to make a decision and commit to one sport," said Awa.

There's some gentle pressure being applied from both sides but, thankfully, none from parents Duane and Shontelle, nor coaches such as Emma Jensen.

Kahlia Awa dives over to score in her Hawke's Bay Tui debut. Photo / Ian Cooper

Jensen's been in a similar position herself. A New Zealand age-group hockey player, who went on to win three Rugby World Cups with the Black Ferns, she is now the deputy principal at Hastings Girls' and the 1st XV coach.

"There's a lot of things she has to weigh up, because she could make it in any sport she tries," Jensen said.

"I know netball are after her, but I also know that the Black Ferns will look at her as well and the Hurricanes have already mooted that she's a player on their radar and that she's likely to pick up a Super Rugby contract within the next couple of years.

"It's about having some fun and finding what she enjoys the most and that's pretty much the advice that I've given her. She just needs to make the right decision for herself, because you'll have a lifelong career in it if you're happy."

Awa has always excelled in most things. A prodigiously-talented basketballer, she's also a Ross Shield-winning captain, touch and rugby league player.

But now we're down to two sports where the professional ranks beckon, both of which appeal in slightly different ways.

"With netball, probably the intensity of the training, the environment with the different girls at the different levels of netball and just the knowledge in the netball game. Each step you take up, you just get better and better knowledge within the coaches," Awa said.

"With rugby, definitely the environment and the culture within the teams that I've been involved in; that's been a big one for me. And, probably for rugby, just the amount of girls that are participating compared to netball and playing with older women.

"With netball, I haven't necessarily played with women; just girls my age. So rugby has helped me become five years older than what I actually am and having to mature."

Awa was Jensen's understudy as Tui halfback this year but, with the latter having recently retired, the Hawke's Bay No 9 jersey is hers - should she opt for rugby.

Whatever the outcome of that discussion, any desire to avoid physicality won't be a factor for Awa.

"Oh no, I love the contact. I grew up with two twin brothers older than me, so that was my only option."