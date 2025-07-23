The likelihood of Hastings getting a sniff looked forlorn when they lost twice in their first four games, including a controversial last-second, single-point loss to Rotorua last month, also in Hastings.

Hastings, who haven’t won the Super 8 since sharing the honours with Hamilton in 2017, needed a big effort on Saturday, ahead 14-5 after 20 minutes but being down 20-19 at halftime and 27-19 five minutes after the break.

With a big effort from the forwards particularly, Hastings scored the last 22 points, including two to tries to No 8 Panapa Peia and one to prop Isireli Qaranivalu, to go with the first-half five-pointers to flanker PJ Peivi, lock Eli Southwick and wing Raef Robinson in the first half.

First five-eighths Tana Faumuina kicked a penalty goal and three conversions.

Napier BHS, already out of a chance of qualifying, with four losses in five games, beat New Plymouth BHS 27-10 in Napier, after leading 15-0 at halftime.

Napier’s tries were scored by loose forwards Carlo Mienie and Ollie MacLachlan, fullback Joe Jury-Senitu, and wing Angus Lovatt, while first five-eighths Will Lovatt kicked a penalty and two conversions.

But the sky blues had it much tougher backing up on Wednesday, during one of the biggest exchanges in New Zealand schools sport.

Defending the banner after retaining the bragging rights in a drawn match in Napier last year, NBHS conceded three tries in being down 19-0 after 22 minutes, before their only try was scored by No 8 Carter Pirie, converted by Will Lovatt, before going to halftime down 22-7.

Meanwhile, in the Central North Island Schools competition, Lindisfarne College, having already played all eight games, sit out the last two weeks waiting to see whether they will play leaders St Peter’s Cambridge or second-placed Feilding HS in the semifinals.

On Tuesday in Hastings, they had a 62-12 traditional fixture win over Masterton school Rathkeale College, which this year opted out of the CNI competition and is currently placed fourth in the Wellington schools Premier competition.

Lindisfarne are also preparing for a first and second XV trip to the UK and France in September.

