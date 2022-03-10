Fire fighters called to fire at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course

A 20 metre by 20 metre fire started at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire fighters attended a fire at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course on Friday.

A Fire & Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said fire fighters were called out to the scene about 8.30am on Friday.

The spokesperson said the fire was 20 metres by 20 metres and has started from old turf cuttings and is down a bank.

It's understood the blaze was soon under control.

Cape Kidnappers Golf Course is currently closed for fairway and green renovations and is expected to re-open in May 2022.