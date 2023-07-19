Paula Hansen is paving the way for other Kiwi women in sports management. Photo / Supplied

“Who’s the man in charge here?”

It’s a question Paula Hansen would be asked repeatedly during her time as chairwoman at Hawke’s Bay United Football Club.

“The assumption was that I was a woman, so of course I wouldn’t be leading a national club,” she said.

Fast forward to today, when Hansen is an inspiring example of football leadership in Aotearoa, a champion for inclusion and development in the sport.

Now the general manager, Women’s World Cup, legacy and inclusion, New Zealand Football (a job title she said was probably one of the longest at NZ Football), she was also one of 24 women handpicked for the Fifa Women in Leadership Programme in Zurich that is held annually in March.

“If I look back, it was the Fifa leadership programme that gave me the confidence to venture outside my comfort zone,” she said.

“To learn who I was as a leader and realise I wasn’t there by fluke — I did have leadership skills and that was when I really started to think I could have a career in this game.”

She said her passion for the beautiful game started in her 20s when she moved to Napier from Wellington for a job.

“My husband and I had never played football, but we moved in with his aunty and uncle and cousins who were heavily involved in a football club.”

She “surprisingly” fell in love with the game, and Taradale FC became like “family”.

“Taradale FC became our extended whanau and to this day remains.”

Hansen said she joined the committee because she came from a family where service was extremely important.

“If I had some skills and experience to contribute, I’d rather be involved than on the outside,” she said.

What followed was many years of volunteer service and groundbreaking leadership that culminated in her chairing Hawke’s Bay United Football Club and also sitting on the Central Football board.

“Seeing the power of friendships form across clubs was quite radical,” she said of her experiences within Hawke’s Bay’s tight-knit football community.

She has spent the past two years delivering programmes aimed at improving football in New Zealand, with the first year focused on launching the national legacy plan, Legacy Starts Now.

A large part of this has been helping push much-needed upgrades to make clubs more accessible to female players, something she is proud of, and said it was a “massive legacy outcome”.

“Legacy can be a throwaway term, but I believe you’ll feel and see legacy when things are different and better,” she said.

“Open, cold showers and urinals are not a welcoming environment. Building these new relationships and these upgrades, everything going on behind the scenes ... it’s what makes the difference long term.”

Paula Hansen (right) with Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoural at Waikato Stadium during a Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 host city tour in Hamilton in May. Photo / Supplied

She also continues to be involved in New Zealand Football’s national women in leadership programme, which now boasts more than 80 female graduates.

Another major moment for Hansen happened just over a week ago.

She was instrumental in helping promote the much-anticipated warm-up match between the Football Ferns and Vietnam at McLean Park in Napier and bringing the successful Fifa Unity Pitch to the city.

“It was twofold really. After the cyclone swept through it was devastating. For me, I was in Auckland and couldn’t see my family and friends and it was a challenging time.

“Fifa recognised we had a community that could do with some joy and brightness and love, so the Unity Pitch was then available at the cost of Fifa.”

While there was disappointment around McLean Park not being used as a base camp for the World Cup, Hansen said it was great it became available for an international friendly.

“I’m proud to be from Hawke’s Bay, so I was overwhelmed at one point that these two big things that I never thought would actually happen were actually happening ahead of the biggest women’s event in the world. It was very special.”

Two inspirational people came to mind for Hansen when reflecting on her leadership journey.

One was Taradale FC stalwart and coach Jamie Hall who is chairman of Central Football.

“We were at Taradale together when I first joined. I took over as president from Jamie and our younger kids are days apart in age.

“Jamie has been one of my biggest supporters and my sound of reason at times when I’ve needed it,” Hansen said.

Another was NZ Football president and past chairwoman of Central Football Johanna Wood, who shared a similar pathway into football with Hansen.

“What a wāhine toa. She is unbelievably important to me and the game.

“She’s always available and always encouraging. She has a world of experience and wisdom, especially as a woman.”

Hansen said she believes there was definitely a positive shift happening when it came to women in football and football leadership in Hawke’s Bay and Aotearoa.

“I don’t have any issue whether it’s moving fast or slow, as long as we are progressing. It will take a real mix of women and males to make the shift,” she said.

“I think we are at the stage where there is enough advocacy and awareness of how society is changing, that if people and clubs aren’t shifting or don’t want to shift and progress that’s entirely up to them, but they will get left behind.”