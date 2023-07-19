Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: ‘Who’s the man in charge here?’ NZ Football leader reflects on her Hawke’s Bay roots

Mitchell Hageman
By
5 mins to read
Paula Hansen is paving the way for other Kiwi women in sports management. Photo / Supplied

Paula Hansen is paving the way for other Kiwi women in sports management. Photo / Supplied

“Who’s the man in charge here?”

It’s a question Paula Hansen would be asked repeatedly during her time as chairwoman at Hawke’s Bay United Football Club.

“The assumption was that I was a woman, so

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today